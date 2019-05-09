Malaysians are buzzing about a purported SIA recruitment drive offering S$4,500 in salary and allowances

Aviation recruitment website Fly Gosh reported that the remuneration and service benefits Singapore Airlines was offering to successful applicants included a basic salary during training. Reuters

Working with a company that was crowned the “World’s Best Airline of 2019” by Forbes Magazine is probably a dream come true in itself, but wait till you hear what else is in store.

Reports of a supposed Singapore Airlines recruitment drive has caught the attention of Malaysian job seekers online for its promise of a purportedly higher-than-average salary.

According to one article shared widely on social media, the Singapore company will reportedly be offering successful applicants at its recruitment drive in Kuala Lumpur on May 11 a total pay of S$4,500 (US$3,301) – including basic salary and allowances – once they complete a four-month training programme.

Aviation recruitment website Fly Gosh reported that the remuneration and service benefits Singapore Airlines was offering to successful applicants include a basic salary during training.

“Upon graduation, you can look forward to a basic salary and various allowances amounting to about S$4,500 to S$5,000 a month,” Fly Gosh said.

The website added that successful applicants would also be entitled to free travel on the airline once a year, and enjoy discounted travel at other times.

Chinese news website Lee Sharing’s report about the fancy paycheck has gathered over 1,700 shares and almost 1,000 likes on Facebook.

Many netizens, presumably from Malaysia, were seen tagging their friends under Lee Sharing’s article, urging them to participate in the walk-in interview.

However, some Singapore netizens seemed to be less amused by the high starting pay, and were slammed SIA’s decision to hold a recruitment drive in Malaysia.

Some comments on a post by website Mustsharenews argued that Singaporeans should have been offered the chance instead of Malaysians.

However, at least one netizen pointed out that it was not uncommon for airlines to hire crew from various countries, adding that Singapore Airlines has had Malaysians on its payroll for many years now.

Business Insider has reached out to SIA for comment.

