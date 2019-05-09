Malaysians are buzzing about a purported SIA recruitment drive that has a minimum starting salary of S$4,500

Travel company Fly Gosh reported that the remuneration and service benefits Singapore Airlines was offering to successful applicants included a basic salary during training. Reuters

Working with a company that was crowned the “World’s Best Airline of 2019” by Forbes Magazine is probably a dream come true in itself, but wait till you hear what else they’re offering.

Reports of a supposed Singapore Airlines recruitment drive has caught the attention of Malaysian job seekers online for its promise of a purportedly higher-than-average salary.

According to one article shared widely on social media, the Singapore company will reportedly be offering successful applicants at its recruitment drive in Kuala Lumpur on May 11 a salary of S$4,500 (US$3,301) once they complete a four-month training programme.

“Upon graduation, you can look forward to a basic salary and various allowances amounting to about S$4,500 to S$5,000 a month,” Fly Gosh said.

Fly Gosh added that successful applicants would also be entitled to free travel on the airline once a year, and enjoy discounted travel at other times.

Chinese news website Lee Sharing also reported about the fancy paycheck, and their article has gathered over 1,700 shares and almost 1,000 likes on Facebook.

Many netizens, presumably from Malaysia, were seen tagging their friends in under Lee Sharing’s article and urging them to participate in the walk-in interview.

One users also lamented that they sadly did not meet the height requirements to apply.

However, some Singaporean netizens seemed to be less amused by the high starting pay, and were seen slamming SIA’s decision to hold a recruitment drive in Malaysia instead.

Many argued that Singaporeans should have been offered the chance instead of Malaysians, and one netizen even said: “If you are offering such good starting pay, why not offer to local girls.”

However, at least one netizen pointed out that it was not uncommon for airlines to hire crew from various countries, adding that Singapore Airlines has had Malaysians on its payroll for many years now.

Business Insider has reached out to SIA for a comment.

