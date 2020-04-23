Malaysians in Singapore will soon need approval before they can return home – here’s how to apply

From Apr 27, 2020, Malaysians returning home from Singapore by land must apply for approval at least two days in advance. The Straits Times

Malaysians based in Singapore will soon need to obtain approval before they can return home by land, the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore said on Thursday (Apr 23).

The rule, which begins Apr 27, will require returning Malaysians to email their details to the High Commission at least two days before departing Singapore. They will also need to provide a copy of their Singapore-issued permits.

If approved, the High Commission will provide the applicant with a unique reference number via email.

Malaysians applying to go home via land must present a copy of this email either via printout or mobile screenshot at the immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru.

The authority did not specify any similar instructions for Malaysians returning by air.

On Wednesday, state news agency Bernama reported that the Government was also looking into tightening entry requirements for foreigners even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends.

Malaysia’s borders are shut to all foreigners during the MCO, which is now in its third phase after being extended for the second time.

As of 12pm on Apr 22, Malaysia has had 5,532 confirmed Covid-19 infections, including 93 related deaths.

