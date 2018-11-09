Malaysians’ interest in 11.11 Singles’ Day sales is skyrocketing – here are the types of promotions on every top online shopping site

Pexels

Singles’ Day promotions on online shopping sites are all the rage here in Malaysia, according to search trends seen on Google’s search engine.

In a new analysis, Malaysian-based online shopping aggregator iPrice said it detected an exponential growth of interest in the Singles’ Day sales period. By analysing Malaysians’ search trends on Google, it detected that interest on the keyword “11.11” begun mid-October 2018, more than two weeks prior to the sales period.

A chart depicting the growth of search interest for the 11.11 sales in Malaysia. iPrice

iPrice attributed the growth of interest to big e-commerce brands such as Shopee and Lazada, who started to promote sale campaigns between Oct 23 to 30.

Comparing six top online shopping sites, iPrice found that Shopee had the most types of 11.11 promotions available – products and discounts, coupons, flash deals, in-app promotions, brand exclusive promotions, member rewards, free shipping, credit card discounts, tax-free and live shows.

A chart depicting promotional features offered by each merchant for the 11.11 sales. iprice

In particular, Shopee’s in-app game requires users to play games at specific timings, hence creating a sense of urgency for the sale.

Competitor Lazada had nine different types of promotions available. On top of offering discounts, Lazada is offering vouchers at specific timings.

It also introduced “Brand Crazy Offers” only available from 12am to 2am on 11.11, featuring Midea’s washing machines, air conditioners, Oppo phones, Philips television sets, cosmetic serums and make-up tools.

Also, in a bid to stand out from its competitors, Lazada will stage a live star-studded 11.11 Super Show on Nov 10, from 10pm to 12.30am, at the Axiata Arena. It will feature local and international celebrities including popular K-pop group KARD. The show will be aired on multiple broadcasting channels and online streaming apps.

Alibaba Group holds a similar live show for the same sales event in China.

Another site, Lelong, is providing unique product offers through live videos streamed on Facebook. This is similar to a campaign run by Shopee.

Clothing store Zalora is also going all out for the 11.11 sales, by offering 60 per cent off storewide for both men and women’s clothes.

Some of the deals and promotions offered on e-commerce sites are mobile-only. iPrice detected that four out of six online shopping sites offered in-app promotions and flash-deals specifically for mobile users.

The emphasis on mobile is growing in importance as Southeast Asia is a mobile-first region unlike any other consumers in the globe, said iPrice.