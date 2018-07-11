Malaysians will be able to see the longest eclipse of the century and more at the end of the month

In a rare event, the moon, Mars and the Milky Way will be visible side by side. The Straits Times

Malaysians will be able to witness the longest eclipse this century and catch a rare occurrence where the moon, Mars and the Milky Way will be visible side by side on July 28.

The phenomenon will last one hour and 43 minutes on the day, reported The Star.

Shahrin Ahmad, an astronomer, said that the display will be “a rare chance for stargazers and astrophotographers to witness this event and capture the moment”.

He also added that the moon will take almost four hours to cross the dark umbral shadow of the Earth and that the eclipse will probably happen between 2am to 6am in the morning.

However, the appearance of the moon will be “blood red”, according to Shahrin, during the time of 3.30am to 5am.

Mars will also be the most visible for the first time in 15 years.

Where should keen gazers go to see the phenomenon though?

“The best place to watch the eclipse is in Peninsular Malaysia and not on the Borneo island due to its location, position of the moon and time difference”, Shahrin said.

Places in the east coast states, where there are many dark areas free from light pollution, would also be ideal to catch this very rare sight.

Other than Malaysia, the eclipse will also be visible across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America and the Middle East.