Malaysians will have unlimited access to buses and trains for just RM$100 a month soon

- Reuters
For just RM100 ($25) per month, Malaysians can soon enjoy unlimited access to the country’s public transport system, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Tuesday (July 31).
The good news was reported by The Edge Markets and is incidentally one of the promises Pakatan Harapan made during the country’s 14th general election earlier this year.
Despite the move potentially impacting the finances of the government, Loke said it has been reviewed and confirmed the scheme will take off in 2019.
The aim is to encourage Malaysians to use public transportation instead of other modes of commuting.
Loke also expressed his disdain for ride-sharing services – public transport’s main competitor next to personal vehicles.
In particular, he frowned on ride-hailing services for motorcycles as this was due to the high rate of motorcycle accidents. Hence, Loke said there are no plans to introduce it in Malaysia.