Malaysia’s 50% discount on outstanding traffic summons is back till Feb 1 – and you can even pay online

You can make payments online via MyEG and Rilex.com. SPH

Haven’t paid off your Malaysian traffic tickets? Better do it quick – Malaysia’s police is offering a 50 per cent discount on outstanding traffic summonses again from January 18 to February 1.

It previously slashed the penalty for by half during Christmas and Chinese New Year last year to incentivise public to pay their outstanding summonses before they were blacklisted.

This time, police are allowing online payment (such as on MyEG and Rilex.com) to ease the queues of people waiting to settle their fines, state news outlet Bernama quoted Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias as saying on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The Star quoted a spokesman from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department as saying that 1,600 people had paid their summonses during the previous Christmas “discount”, and police were hoping for a bigger turnout this year.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Malaysians tend to hoard the traffic tickets until steep discount windows are announced by authorities.

Read Also: