Malaysia’s 94-year-old Prime Minister goes on 11km cycle

Mahathir Mohamad smiles happily as he whizzed past bystanders at the park. Chedet Official YouTube screengrab

No time to exercise? Too tired to work out?

Ladies and gentleman, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is here to show you how it’s done.

The world’s oldest premier said on Saturday (August 17) that he went cycling and covered a distance of close to 11km.

“This morning we had the chance to bike almost 11km. Thank God, it feels fresh and vibrant,” the 94-year-old wrote on Facebook, according to a translation by The Straits Times.

A video of the PM riding his bike in Putrajaya and science park town Cyberjaya with an entourage was also uploaded on YouTube.

In the video, the leader can be seen smiling happily as he whizzed past bystanders at the park.

In October last year, the PM had urged Malaysians to exercise more. “I don’t really exercise my muscles and my body as much as I told others to do. Be active, don’t be like me,” he was quoted by The Star as saying.

In November, he again called for Malaysians to be more active. According to Malaysiakini, Mahathir suggested that office workers pause their work daily to step outside for some exercise.

“I live a very moderate life. I don’t do anything in excess. I don’t eat food until I get fat, and that kind of thing, I don’t do. Well, I look after my health generally,” he said in a CNN interview.

In April this year, Mahathir again expounded the importance of staying active.

“If you are not active, then you become weak. When you sleep, you weaken yourself. When you do exercise, you are using your muscles more. But when you lie down, you fade away,” The Star quoted him as saying.

The same thing happens to the human brain, he said, saying that “if you don’t use your brains – it loses the capacity”.

“I sometimes forget words – in speeches or in answering questions. I have to make up with other words. That is an ageing process. But you don’t have to age faster by lying down,” The Star reported him saying.

