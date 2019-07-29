Malaysia’s Agong will be crowned on July 30 – here’s 3 times he won the Internet’s love since becoming King

Malaysia’s new King earned netizens’ praise earlier in June after he and the Queen were photographed queuing up to buy KFC at an outlet in Temerloh. Facebook/Kami Sayang Yang di-Pertuan Agong & Raja – Raja Melayu

Following the shock abdication of Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V in January following his marriage to a Russian model, Malaysia will be crowning its new Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday (July 30).

The new monarch, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was sworn in to the post on Jan 31, but Tuesday’s coronation ceremony will see him officially installed as King in the throne room of the Istana Negara.

Some 700 guests are expected to attend the ceremony, among them Brunei’s Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah, Jordan’s Prince Ali Al-Hussein, and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan, Bernama reported.

Due to the coronation, July 30 has been declared a public holiday, and Malaysia’s stock market will be closed.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin – also the Sultan of Pahang – inherited the Agong position under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy, in which each ruler of the country’s nine royal houses takes turns to sit on the throne for five years.

The Sultan has so far won the hearts of netizens after photos of his humility and kindess went viral online.

We rounded up three of netizens’ favourite moments of Malaysia’s new King:

#1: The time he queued up to buy his own KFC

Social media went wild on June 21 after photos of the King and his wife queuing at a KFC outlet in Pahang’s Temerloh district circulated online.

The ruler and his wife were buying lunch for themselves after Friday prayers, Bernama reported.

The same report quoted the new King’s former protocol officer, Abdul Rahman Endut, as saying it was quite “the norm” for the monarch to eat at KFC or McDonalds with his family.

They typically frequented fast food outlets in Pahang’s towns of Kuantan and Pekan, he added.

Abdul Rahman, who has served the Sultan for 45 years, said that the King frequently ate fast food during his university days in the United Kingdom.

#2: When he stopped his own motorcade to help out an accident victim

Just days after the KFC event, the King’s kindness went viral online again after pictures were posted of him helping out the victim of an accident in Putrajaya.

The motorist, 38-year-old government officer Jasliza Jamil, told Bernama that she had lost control of her car in the rain. The vehicle spun and landed on the road divider, leaving her dazed and with minor injuries, Bernama said.

The King was headed to the Istana for a meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad when he noticed the accident and stopped his entire motorcade to check on the victim.

Jasliza told Bernama that she noticed someone approaching her car to help and thought it was a policeman, but realised to her amazement that it was the King himself.

He asked her how she was feeling, and offered to take her to the hospital, which she declined. Jasliza recounted that she later received a phone call from the Palace asking if she needed more help.

A video shows the monarch returning to his car after checking on Jasliza, while one of his officers hands her some money.

Protocol officer Abdul Rahman said that the King would often stop his motorcade to help accident victims, and during these incidents, would give him money to hand to the victims.

In addition, he would have the ambulance in his motorcade, ferry the victim to the hospital if needed, and would pay for their treatment, Abdul Rahman added.

#3: When he broke fast at a Ramadan bazaar with his family

During Ramadan in May, the King went to a bazaar twice in three days to break fast, like a typical Malaysian.

He was accompanied by the Queen, their son, daughter-in-law, and eldest grandchild.

While there, he was swarmed by the public, who took pictures of him queuing up to buy kuih keria Gula Melaka (palm sugar doughnuts) and asam pedas Melaka (spicy and sour fish stew).

He also mingled with the crowd and posed for pictures with the public.

