Malaysia’s Anti-Fake News Act will be repealed: Gobind

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo is looking to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act which was gazetted in April. Facebook/Gobind Singh Deo

Malaysia’s Anti-Fake News Act which was officially gazetted in April will be repealed, said newly-appointed Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the proposal to repeal the Act will be brought to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad so that it can be done as soon as possible, reported the New Straits Times.

He said: “I have a list that we need to study. I will hold a press conference tomorrow to inform (everyone) specifically. We have an Anti-Fake News Act. As mentioned in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, we will repeal it.”

“We will set the time frame, the first 100 days we have to deliver but how much time is required I will discuss with my officials tomorrow. Indeed, I will do it and start work at 8.30am sharp,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after taking his oath of office, loyalty and secrecy alongside 12 other Cabinet ministers at Istana Negara.

Gobind, 45, said that as the new minister in the portfolio, media freedom was tops on his agenda, in accordance with Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, reported Bernama.

“Media freedom is my priority. The media churning out news and publishing companies are bound by the existing laws so we have to look at it that way, and we have to find ways to improve the freedom of press in the country. And I am committed to do so,” he said.

Gobind – who is a lawyer himself – added that he will create a group comprising legal experts, and sit with the team, to look into the impact of the law so far, to look for shortcomings and to find ways to improve it.

He said that there are also other laws that needed to be looked into such as the Sedition Act, the Printing Presses and Publications Act and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act.