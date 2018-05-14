Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Dzulkifli Ahmad resigns but it’s business as usual for Attorney-General despite allegations

Chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, has quit from his post. Facebook/ Ketua Pesuruhjaya SPRM Dzulkifli Ahmad

The chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, has resigned from his post on Monday (May 14), reported mStar Online, The Star’s Bahasa Malaysia news portal.

Quoting an unnamed source, the report said Dzulkifli tendered his resignation to the chief secretary of the government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, on Monday morning.

“Yes, a resignation letter has been handed in,” the source said.

According to The Malay Mail, Dzulkifli was appointed to be the MACC’s chief on Aug 1, 2016, taking over Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed who was assigned to be a specialist integrity consultant at the law faculty of Universiti Teknologi Mara afterwards.

Abu Kassim is said to be making his return to assume the role of MACC chief again following Dzulkifli’s resignation.

Dzulkifli’s sudden departure came after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement that he would act against those in government who backed the Barisan Nasional administration’s alleged wrongdoings.

Dr Mahathir had previously warned that “heads would roll” in several agencies and accused the MACC of ignoring widespread corruption, Malaysiakini reported.

Malaysia’s attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has also been embroiled in the crackdown, being accused by Dr Mahathir of helping to cover up the 1MDB investigations and “undermining his own credibility”.

Nonetheless, it was business as usual for Apandi who reported to work on Monday in spite of escalating pressure imposed by Dr Mahathir’s administration, wrote The Star.

He said that he has no intentions to resign and noted that his position comes under the jurisdiction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under Article 145 of the Constitution.

In a statement made last week, he clarified that the Attorney-General’s Chambers did not have any political affiliation and would continue to uphold the rule of law.

“We are legal advisers to the government of the day and at the same time, we are the prosecutor of criminal offences as determined by law,” said Apandi.

“We shall thrive to uphold the law at all times, irrespective of the political scenario.”