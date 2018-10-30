Malaysia’s closing a donation account for the country’s RM1 trillion debt on December 31

Malaysia’s Cabinet will close Tabung Harapan Malaysia – which now has over RM196 million – on Dec 31. Twitter

Malaysia’s Cabinet will close Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) – a special account for public donations – on Dec 31, seven months after it was created, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced yesterday (Oct 29).

The fund currently has over RM196 million (US$47 million), including a donation from the King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

THM was established by the new Pakatan Harapan government to receive public donations used to help ease the country’s debt, which exceeded RM1 trillion following the 1MDB scandal.

The Finance Minister added that the National Audit Department would audit the account to ensure that THM’s funds were managed with integrity, Bernama reported. The ministry also plans to appoint a second, external firm to audit the account.

Lim added that the government was committed to “being transparent with each sen received”.

Previously, the government rejected a RM100 million THM donation from a foreign company as it believed the contribution had “ulterior motives“.