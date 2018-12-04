Malaysia’s Education Minister denies saying 1MDB will be included in history syllabus

Dr Maszlee Malik’s press secretary said in a statement that the minister had only said that the scandal would now be part of Malaysia’s history. Instagram/Maszlee Malik

Malaysia’s Education Minister has denied saying that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal will be taught to school students as part of their history lessons, The Star reported on Tuesday (Nov 4).

According to the news website, Dr Maszlee Malik’s press secretary said in a statement that the minister had only said that the scandal would now be part of Malaysia’s history.

“Media reports quoting Dr Maszlee saying that the 1MDB case will be in the history syllabus are inaccurate. Whether it will be included in the syllabus depends on the Education Ministry’s curriculum study committee,” The Star quoted the statement as saying.

New Straits Times also reported that the statement said the minister did not see any issues with 1MDB being made a study topic at higher learning institutions in the interest of “enriching intellectualism”.

On Monday, various news outlets reported that the Education Minister told Parliament that the 1MDB controversy “and how some leaders robbed the nation” would be included in the history syllabus for school students.

The news drew sharp criticism from social media users and embattled former prime minister Najib Razak, who accused the minister of politicising school textbooks.

