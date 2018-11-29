Malaysia’s Education Minister gets outpouring of concern and a dedicated Spotify playlist after posting the lyrics to ‘Numb’

Ever felt so numb and tired of being what other people want you to be?
Apparently, so has Dr Maszlee Malik, Malaysia’s Education Minister.
The 43-year-old has sparked an outpouring of concern after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, accompanied by the lyrics to Linkin Park’s song “Numb”.
While he is smiling in the photo posted on Nov 27, the lyrics tell a different story.
View this post on Instagram
Numb (Linkin Park) . I’m tired of being what you want me to be Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface I don’t know what you’re expecting of me Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow Every step that I take is another mistake to you Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there Become so tired, so much more aware By becoming this all I want to do Is be more like me and be less like you Can’t you see that you’re smothering me? Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control ‘Cause everything that you thought I would be Has fallen apart right in front of you Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow Every step that I take is another mistake to you Caught in the undertow, just caught in the undertow And every second I waste is more than I can take! I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there Become so tired, so much more aware By becoming this all I want to do Is be more like me and be less like you And I know I may end up failing too But I know you were just like me with someone disappointed in you I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there Become so tired, so much more aware By becoming this all I want to do Is be more like me and be less like you I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there I’m tired of being what you want me to be I’ve become so numb, I can’t feel you there I’m tired of being what you want me to be . Songwriters: Brad Delson / Chester Charles Bennington / Dave Farrell / Joseph Hahn / Mike Shinoda / Robert G. Bourdon
Thanks to that cryptic post, concerned Malaysians are now on a mission to cheer Maszlee on.
Instagram user @pathianathan wrote: “We are with you all the way, Dr. Keep up your good work. Rome was not build (sic) in one day”.
Another with the handle @leeleng_1522 also wrote: “I know you mean well. You have ideas but (I’m) sorry to say that most Malaysian parents only cares (sic) how much As their kids score. Be strong. Its only around 6 months so far. I have faith in you.”
Photojournalist Amirul Ruslan even dedicated a Spotify playlist to Maszlee featuring “educational tunes”, and asked Twitter for suggestion on songs the “embattled” politician could use.
Now fielding suggestions for #MaszleeMusic, a Spotify soundtrack for our embattled education minister. pic.twitter.com/OZX4itiFAl
— Amirul Ruslan | A Child Cannot Consent To Marriage (@amirulruslan) November 27, 2018
On Wednesday (Nov 29), the Education Minister revealed he was aware of the playlist, and was in fact listening to the songs dedicated to him by the Internet.
Music does seem to heal the heart and soul after all.