Malaysia’s Education Minister plans to put 1MDB in history textbooks

Malaysia’s secondary school students will one day learn about the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal through their history textbooks, several news outlets have reported.

According to The Star, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik reportedly told Parliament on Monday (Dec 3) that the story of “1MDB and how some leaders robbed the nation will be included in the history books so that future generations will not make the same mistake“.

Shortly after making these statements, former prime minister Najib Razak criticised the minister for politicising school textbooks.

“Do not use our children, do not persecute their future,” the former premier was quoted by The Star as saying.

Najib currently faces a total of 38 graft-related charges in the 1MDB case.

According to The Star, Maszlee was responding to a question about the requirements needed to consider an event part of history.

