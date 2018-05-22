Malaysia’s embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency on suspicious transfer of $10.6 billion to himself

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is being investigated for a suspicious transfer of $10.6 billion transfer from 1MDB to his bank account. Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Embattled former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at the headquarters of Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission on Tuesday, which has ordered him to explain a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million into his bank account.

The sum is just a fraction of billions of dollars allegedly siphoned from state fund 1MDB, a scandal that dogged the last three years of Najib’s near-decade-long rule and was one of the main reasons why voters dumped him in an election on May 9.

That shock election result upended Malaysia’s political order, as it was the first defeat for a coalition that had governed the Southeast Asian nation since its independence from colonial rule in 1957.

Malaysia’s new leader, Mahathir Mohamad, who at the age of 92 came out of political retirement and joined the opposition to topple his former protege, has reopened investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and has vowed to recover money that disappeared from the fund.