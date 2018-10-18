Malaysia’s ex-deputy prime minster will be charged for misappropriating funds

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to be charged with criminal breach of trust. Bernama

The Straits Times reported that Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to be charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) for misappropriating funds from his family-owned welfare foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.

Sources said that he will be charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, caning and a fine.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking into claims that between 2014 and 2015, RM800,000 (US$192,492) of the foundation’s funds had been used to pay Mr Ahmad Zahid and his wife’s credit card bills.

However, Mr Ahmad Zahid said that the payments by the charity for the credit card bills were made in error by an aide and that he has since settled the bills himself.

ST reported that the Attorney-General’s Chambers is evaluating whether to bring criminal charges against Datuk Nurulhidayah, Mr Ahmad Zahid’s daughter, who was also questioned by MACC last week.

Mr Ahmad Zahid is the president of former ruling party Umno.

Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has called on party members to rally outside the MACC office tonight and the court complex tomorrow morning in support of Mr Ahmad Zahid.