Malaysia’s Finance Ministry just called out a viral letter as fake for claiming that GST will be abolished in June

A letter circulating on social media and via WhatsApp declaring that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be abolished on June 1 this year is fake, said Malaysia’s Finance Ministry.
Through a Facebook post on Monday, the Ministry officially debunked the letter which has been going viral over social media platforms and via WhatsApp, by posting an image of the alleged statement with a red strikethrough and the word “palsu” (fake) stamped on it.
The post read: “Fake: Media Broadcast. Repeal of tax goods and services starting 1 June 2018.”
The fake letter claimed that there would no new taxes introduced for two years and that the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will only be introduced in 2020.
Malaysia’s 6% GST was introduced on April 1, 2015 to replace the SST, which was between 5% and 10%.
Social media users were all in support of how the Finance Ministry was quick to call out the fake letter and set the record straight.