Malaysia’s Firefly Airlines is suspending all flights into Singapore from Dec 1

Firefly Airlines, a full-service carrier under Malaysia Airlines, will be suspending flights into Singapore from Dec 1.

The airline said via Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 22) that the suspension will last “until the relevant authorities have cleared remaining matters in relation to Singapore authority’s plans to move turbo-prop operations from Changi International to Seletar”.

It added that Singapore authorities have yet to provide a definitive timeline for the delay.

Firefly’s service to Singapore will only resume when final approval from the authorities is given.

The airline added that “arrangements are being made for affected passengers”, but did not state what the arrangements are.