Malaysia’s first-ever flying car will take off this year at ‘low altitude’ – but some Malaysians are already calling it a ‘joke’

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no… it’s a flying car.

The public will soon get to see Malaysia’s very own and first-ever flying car, which is expected to be unveiled this year, according to Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof on Tuesday (Feb 26), Bernama has reported.

He was quoted as saying: “This year is a realistic target because we have the technology. It is all about speed of implementation.”

According to the minister, the car – driven by local technology – will be “safe and capable of flying at a low altitude at a reasonable speed”.

He reportedly added that a prototype of the car is “already available”, and that it cost a total of RM1mil (US$245,884) to build.

According to Bernama, Redzuan told reporters that the flying car project can not only encourage the public to think about new technologies, but also utilises the country’s expertise in the aerospace, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and automotive sectors.

He was quoted as saying: “Malaysia has the skill set to excel in all these fields. We need to make full use of it, because the bottom line is we want to be a producing nation.”

This project should not be confused with other car projects though. Redzuan confirmed that it isn’t related to the third national car project that was suggested by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, reported Bernama.

While this is a step towards trying to implement new technology in the nation, a number of netizens aren’t welcoming the project with open arms. Many have taken to Twitter to express cynical views, with some calling the project a “joke”.

Others questioned the government’s decision to spend time, effort and money into a new product instead of working on more “practical” matters, such as improving existing transportation.

