Malaysia’s first-ever flying car will take off this year at ‘low altitude’ – but some Malaysians are already calling it a ‘joke’

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no… it’s a flying car.

The public will soon get to see Malaysia’s very own and first-ever flying car, which is expected to be unveiled this year, according to Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof on Tuesday (Feb 26), Bernama has reported.

He was quoted as saying: “This year is a realistic target because we have the technology. It is all about speed of implementation.”

According to the minister, the car – driven by local technology – will be “safe and capable of flying at a low altitude at a reasonable speed”.

He reportedly added that a prototype of the car is “already available”, and that it cost a total of RM1mil (US$245,884) to build.

According to Bernama, Redzuan told reporters that the flying car project can not only encourage the public to think about new technologies, but also utilises the country’s expertise in the aerospace, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and automotive sectors.

He was quoted as saying: “Malaysia has the skill set to excel in all these fields. We need to make full use of it, because the bottom line is we want to be a producing nation.”

This project should not be confused with other car projects though. Redzuan confirmed that it isn’t related to the third national car project that was suggested by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, reported Bernama.

While this is a step towards trying to implement new technology in the nation, a number of netizens aren’t welcoming the project with open arms. Many have taken to Twitter to express cynical views, with some calling the project a “joke”.

Even elon musk didnt even start a flying car project.What a joke! — ENV1US (@WalkerzUnited) February 26, 2019

Haha.. best joke to start 2019!!! — hybridxu (@hybridxu) February 26, 2019

Nobody will buy it. — junian yunus (@JY4800) February 26, 2019

These people watch too much Star Wars, Star Trek and others. I like how we are trying to beat @Tesla at their game. Flying cars. Maybe this is the 3rd national car idea? — Marry Brown (@ForABetterMY) February 26, 2019

Others questioned the government’s decision to spend time, effort and money into a new product instead of working on more “practical” matters, such as improving existing transportation.

Is this practical? The present transportation must be improve before embarking in this flying car? — Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamd (@AbdulAz61247663) February 27, 2019

Why do we need a flying car anyway? Why not invest in battery technology research instead (to develop a good electric vehicles) — Amin (@aakamin) February 26, 2019

Malaysia has a flying car prototype when our local cars are like THAT. Stop wasting ur time on fantasy crap and make better cars man — عَفِيقْ (@uhhfifefuntoo) February 26, 2019

Hahah. Ok. Can’t even get right the flying aeroplane yet but trying for the flying car?! — Ijoe (@Ijoe1010) February 26, 2019

