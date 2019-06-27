Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister is facing 87 charges – more than twice as many as Najib

Zahid’s total charge count now more than doubles Najib’s 42 charges. The Straits Times

After Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s fall from grace, his former deputy is now facing the heat with a total of 87 charges related to money laundering, bribery and criminal breach of trust.

The most recent 33 charges were slapped on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Thursday (June 27), New Straits Times (NST) reported. He pleaded not guilty to the RM42.76 million (US$10.3 million) charges related to a foreign visa system two years ago, NST said.

Just a day before, the former deputy prime minister had also claimed trial to seven charges of graft totalling RM12.99 million, NST reported.

Zahid’s total charge count now more than doubles Najib’s 42 charges. The former premier is currently on trial for alleged crimes related to abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, faces 20 charges related to money laundering and bribery.

According to The Star, the new Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya watched from the front row of the public gallery during Thursday’s proceedings.

A separate report in The Star said Zahid is accused of receiving bribes between 2014 and 2017.

His case has been fixed for mention on July 29.