Malaysia’s former PM Najib expected to face more charges on Thursday

Reuters

Malaysia’s former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to face extra charges on Thursday (Oct 25) in relation to 1MDB’s dealings with International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), various media outlets have reported.

The Star and New Straits Times both reported that two other people – former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, and ex-director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid – could also face charges brought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to reports, Irwan’s charges are 1MDB-related, while Hasanah’s involve an alleged misappropriation of US$12 million (RM49 million) in funds

The Star said that Najib, who is already facing 32 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering, could be slapped with six more charges.

Quoting sources, NST reported that MACC had investigated the payment of a debt using taxpayers’ money “without even the approval of the cabinet”.

NST reported that this debt settlement is said to be related to IPIC’s British Virgin Islands-registered subsidiary, Aabar Investments.

On Oct 16, Najib was reportedly questioned for six hours, before being questioned again two days later.