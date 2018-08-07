Malaysia’s Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin discharged from hospital – numerous VIPs visited him during his stay

Malaysia’s Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is ready to go home.
A statement released by his ministry on Tuesday (Aug 7) said he has been discharged from Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
The 71-year-old was there to undergo surgery for removal of a pancreatic tumour.
During his stay which lasted about two weeks, he was visited by several Malaysian politicians including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.
Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s Facebook account is filled with photos of his visitors.
Not only that, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also dropped by and told the Malaysian politician to eat in moderation and not bother about food taboos.
Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s statement went on to thank the doctors and nurses of the hospital and added he will take a break to be with his family.