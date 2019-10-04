Maybank is bringing these 6 renowned Malaysian hawker stalls to Singapore this weekend

By
Jessica Lin
-

You can have the best of both worlds at Maybank’s first-ever Hawker Culture event, which features six renowned Malaysian hawker stalls and six famous hawkers from Singapore.
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Who does it better? Malaysia or Singapore?

When it comes to hawker fare, opinion is often split right down the middle when foodies are forced to choose.

But all that doesn’t matter this weekend if you’re attending Maybank’s first-ever Hawker Culture event at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

The cashless (credit card only) culinary fair will feature 12 famous hawkers in total – six from all across Malaysia, and another six from the tiny island of Singapore.

Last we checked, tickets – priced from S$17.50 to S$123 – were close to selling out, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to attend.

Business Insider was given a sneak peak of the event, as well as a taste test of popular hawker dishes cooked on the spot by the stalls’ owners themselves.

Here’s what you can look forward to having at Hawker Culture by Maybank this weekend:

Hawker Culture is being held at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay on October 5 and 6, with two four-hour sessions – lunch and dinner – held per day.

As of Friday afternoon, Sunday tickets have all been snapped up, and a limited number of Saturday tickets remained on sale on the booking site.

caption
When we were there on Oct 3, contractors were still busy setting up for a Maybank Premier session.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Maybank explained that it chose to focus on “heritage hawkers” for the event because of its deep roots in both Malaysia and Singapore. The festival also promotes the “shared cultural legacy” of the two nations, it said.

caption
There are plans to take the Hawker Culture event to other parts of the region, Maybank said.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The event space is decorated with many Malaysian and Singaporean-themed accents and signboards against a backdrop of the Gardens’ beautiful flowery displays.

Regular tickets are priced at S$16 for Maybank card members and S$20 for the general public. This includes S$16 credit so they can buy food at the event.

A S$1.50 booking fee will also be charged when tickets are purchased.

caption
Each dish costs either S$4, S$8 and S$12.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Premium tickets are priced from S$93 to S$123. These tickets come with free-flow drinks (including beer), dedicated seating in a cordoned-off area and butler service.

According to Maybank, each ticket holder can choose six dishes to try at the fair. Any additional dishes can be purchased by topping-up one’s credit wallet.

caption
Tables come complete with HDB blocks indicating table numbers.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The first dish we tried – and loved – was the authentic Robert’s Char Kway Teow from Petaling Jaya in Malaysia.

The owner, Uncle Robert, has 35 years of char kway teow-making experience, and is known for this traditional Penang goodness with full-on wok hei.

caption
Many Kuala Lumpur foodies and bloggers have raved about Uncle Robert’s char kway teow in the past. Now’s a good time for Singaporeans to try it too.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Nasi Lemak Ong’s nasi lemak is more like nasi kandar, with curry sauce and a large friend juicy chicken drumstick as the main star.

After years of making curries, the restaurant’s founder passed on the business to his son, who expanded the Alor Setar business to Kuala Lumpur.

For Hawker Culture, the younger Ong will be serving the popular dish with nasi kunyit (tumeric rice).

caption
It’s impossible to resist a perfectly fried drumstick like this one.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fans of sio bak (roast meats) will not be able to resist the platter offered by Roasted Chef House from Subang.

caption
Fatty and crisp.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Apart from the fatty marinated meat, the brand is also famous for its blend of green chilli sauce made with a mix of secret ingredients.

caption
The chilli is not too spicy, and adds an extra oomph to the richness of the meats.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Is there anyone who doesn’t love Ramly burger?

One of Kuala Lumpur’s cult favourite burger restaurants, Kaw Kaw Burger’s take on the chicken Ramly is a thick, crunchy chicken cutlet sandwiched between two soft and fluffy buns.

You’ll also get to try its version of the Impossible burger (left).

caption
We hear the queue for a burger at Kaw Kaw in Kuala Lumpur can stretch up to three hours.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fierce defenders of KL Bak Kut Teh will be delighted to know that Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh is also serving its famous soup at the event.

caption
The herbal soup made by Samy & Min has been popular for over 25 years.
source
Facebook/Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh

For dessert, don’t forget to get a bowl of the beloved Kwong Wah’s cendol from Petaling Jaya.

caption
The third-generation business has been making their own ice and signature gula melaka blend since 1958!
source
Facebook/Kwong Wah Ice Kacang

Representing Singapore is this writer’s favourite oyster cake from Fu Zhou Poh Hwa in Jalan Besar.

The fourth-generation business first started out as a street cart more than 20 years ago.

caption
You won’t regret sinking your teeth into one of these bad boys. And you must not forget to add the chilli.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fans of this oyster cake love how moist it is on the inside, with generous servings of meat, prawn and oysters, of course.

caption
A sight to behold with a taste to match.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Noodle lovers should try the fishball minced meat noodles from Pandan Gardens Fishball Noodles, which is also offering its fragrant laksa at the festival.

caption
The fishballs are delightfully bouncy and tasty.
source
Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Other Singaporean hawkers taking part include Tuan Yuan Bak Kut Teh…

caption
Yes, there are two bak kut teh stalls at the event – one representing each country.
source
Rong Guang BBQ Seafood…

 

caption
Barbcued seafood is what Rong Guang is best known for. Their signature bbq stingray is paired with an exclusive sambal that all chilli-lovers must try.
source
…and the now-world-famous Haig Road Putu Piring.

caption
Haig Road Putu Piring was most recently given international attention on a Netflix documentary.
source
Berita Harian

And of course, Michelin-approved Hawker Chan’s soya sauce chicken.

caption
Chan Hon Meng’s stall was a given one-star rating in the Singapore Michelin Guide.
source
The Straits Times

 

