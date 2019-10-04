Maybank is bringing these 6 renowned Malaysian hawker stalls to Singapore this weekend

- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Who does it better? Malaysia or Singapore?
When it comes to hawker fare, opinion is often split right down the middle when foodies are forced to choose.
But all that doesn’t matter this weekend if you’re attending Maybank’s first-ever Hawker Culture event at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.
The cashless (credit card only) culinary fair will feature 12 famous hawkers in total – six from all across Malaysia, and another six from the tiny island of Singapore.
Last we checked, tickets – priced from S$17.50 to S$123 – were close to selling out, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to attend.
Business Insider was given a sneak peak of the event, as well as a taste test of popular hawker dishes cooked on the spot by the stalls’ owners themselves.
Here’s what you can look forward to having at Hawker Culture by Maybank this weekend:
Hawker Culture is being held at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay on October 5 and 6, with two four-hour sessions – lunch and dinner – held per day.
As of Friday afternoon, Sunday tickets have all been snapped up, and a limited number of Saturday tickets remained on sale on the booking site.
Maybank explained that it chose to focus on “heritage hawkers” for the event because of its deep roots in both Malaysia and Singapore. The festival also promotes the “shared cultural legacy” of the two nations, it said.
The event space is decorated with many Malaysian and Singaporean-themed accents and signboards against a backdrop of the Gardens’ beautiful flowery displays.
Regular tickets are priced at S$16 for Maybank card members and S$20 for the general public. This includes S$16 credit so they can buy food at the event.
A S$1.50 booking fee will also be charged when tickets are purchased.
Premium tickets are priced from S$93 to S$123. These tickets come with free-flow drinks (including beer), dedicated seating in a cordoned-off area and butler service.
According to Maybank, each ticket holder can choose six dishes to try at the fair. Any additional dishes can be purchased by topping-up one’s credit wallet.
The first dish we tried – and loved – was the authentic Robert’s Char Kway Teow from Petaling Jaya in Malaysia.
The owner, Uncle Robert, has 35 years of char kway teow-making experience, and is known for this traditional Penang goodness with full-on wok hei.
Nasi Lemak Ong’s nasi lemak is more like nasi kandar, with curry sauce and a large friend juicy chicken drumstick as the main star.
After years of making curries, the restaurant’s founder passed on the business to his son, who expanded the Alor Setar business to Kuala Lumpur.
For Hawker Culture, the younger Ong will be serving the popular dish with nasi kunyit (tumeric rice).
Fans of sio bak (roast meats) will not be able to resist the platter offered by Roasted Chef House from Subang.
Apart from the fatty marinated meat, the brand is also famous for its blend of green chilli sauce made with a mix of secret ingredients.
Is there anyone who doesn’t love Ramly burger?
One of Kuala Lumpur’s cult favourite burger restaurants, Kaw Kaw Burger’s take on the chicken Ramly is a thick, crunchy chicken cutlet sandwiched between two soft and fluffy buns.
You’ll also get to try its version of the Impossible burger (left).
Fierce defenders of KL Bak Kut Teh will be delighted to know that Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh is also serving its famous soup at the event.
For dessert, don’t forget to get a bowl of the beloved Kwong Wah’s cendol from Petaling Jaya.
Representing Singapore is this writer’s favourite oyster cake from Fu Zhou Poh Hwa in Jalan Besar.
The fourth-generation business first started out as a street cart more than 20 years ago.
Fans of this oyster cake love how moist it is on the inside, with generous servings of meat, prawn and oysters, of course.
Noodle lovers should try the fishball minced meat noodles from Pandan Gardens Fishball Noodles, which is also offering its fragrant laksa at the festival.
Other Singaporean hawkers taking part include Tuan Yuan Bak Kut Teh…
Rong Guang BBQ Seafood…
…and the now-world-famous Haig Road Putu Piring.
And of course, Michelin-approved Hawker Chan’s soya sauce chicken.
