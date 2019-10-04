Maybank is bringing these 6 renowned Malaysian hawker stalls to Singapore this weekend

You can have the best of both worlds at Maybank’s first-ever Hawker Culture event, which features six renowned Malaysian hawker stalls and six famous hawkers from Singapore. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Who does it better? Malaysia or Singapore?

When it comes to hawker fare, opinion is often split right down the middle when foodies are forced to choose.

But all that doesn’t matter this weekend if you’re attending Maybank’s first-ever Hawker Culture event at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

The cashless (credit card only) culinary fair will feature 12 famous hawkers in total – six from all across Malaysia, and another six from the tiny island of Singapore.

Last we checked, tickets – priced from S$17.50 to S$123 – were close to selling out, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to attend.

Business Insider was given a sneak peak of the event, as well as a taste test of popular hawker dishes cooked on the spot by the stalls’ owners themselves.

Here’s what you can look forward to having at Hawker Culture by Maybank this weekend:

Hawker Culture is being held at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay on October 5 and 6, with two four-hour sessions – lunch and dinner – held per day.

As of Friday afternoon, Sunday tickets have all been snapped up, and a limited number of Saturday tickets remained on sale on the booking site.

caption When we were there on Oct 3, contractors were still busy setting up for a Maybank Premier session. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Maybank explained that it chose to focus on “heritage hawkers” for the event because of its deep roots in both Malaysia and Singapore. The festival also promotes the “shared cultural legacy” of the two nations, it said.

caption There are plans to take the Hawker Culture event to other parts of the region, Maybank said. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The event space is decorated with many Malaysian and Singaporean-themed accents and signboards against a backdrop of the Gardens’ beautiful flowery displays.

Regular tickets are priced at S$16 for Maybank card members and S$20 for the general public. This includes S$16 credit so they can buy food at the event.

A S$1.50 booking fee will also be charged when tickets are purchased.

caption Each dish costs either S$4, S$8 and S$12. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Premium tickets are priced from S$93 to S$123. These tickets come with free-flow drinks (including beer), dedicated seating in a cordoned-off area and butler service.

According to Maybank, each ticket holder can choose six dishes to try at the fair. Any additional dishes can be purchased by topping-up one’s credit wallet.

caption Tables come complete with HDB blocks indicating table numbers. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The first dish we tried – and loved – was the authentic Robert’s Char Kway Teow from Petaling Jaya in Malaysia.

The owner, Uncle Robert, has 35 years of char kway teow-making experience, and is known for this traditional Penang goodness with full-on wok hei.

caption Many Kuala Lumpur foodies and bloggers have raved about Uncle Robert’s char kway teow in the past. Now’s a good time for Singaporeans to try it too. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Nasi Lemak Ong’s nasi lemak is more like nasi kandar, with curry sauce and a large friend juicy chicken drumstick as the main star.

After years of making curries, the restaurant’s founder passed on the business to his son, who expanded the Alor Setar business to Kuala Lumpur.

For Hawker Culture, the younger Ong will be serving the popular dish with nasi kunyit (tumeric rice).

caption It’s impossible to resist a perfectly fried drumstick like this one. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fans of sio bak (roast meats) will not be able to resist the platter offered by Roasted Chef House from Subang.

caption Fatty and crisp. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Apart from the fatty marinated meat, the brand is also famous for its blend of green chilli sauce made with a mix of secret ingredients.

caption The chilli is not too spicy, and adds an extra oomph to the richness of the meats. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Is there anyone who doesn’t love Ramly burger?

One of Kuala Lumpur’s cult favourite burger restaurants, Kaw Kaw Burger’s take on the chicken Ramly is a thick, crunchy chicken cutlet sandwiched between two soft and fluffy buns.

You’ll also get to try its version of the Impossible burger (left).

caption We hear the queue for a burger at Kaw Kaw in Kuala Lumpur can stretch up to three hours. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fierce defenders of KL Bak Kut Teh will be delighted to know that Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh is also serving its famous soup at the event.

caption The herbal soup made by Samy & Min has been popular for over 25 years. source Facebook/Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh

For dessert, don’t forget to get a bowl of the beloved Kwong Wah’s cendol from Petaling Jaya.

caption The third-generation business has been making their own ice and signature gula melaka blend since 1958! source Facebook/Kwong Wah Ice Kacang

Representing Singapore is this writer’s favourite oyster cake from Fu Zhou Poh Hwa in Jalan Besar.

The fourth-generation business first started out as a street cart more than 20 years ago.

caption You won’t regret sinking your teeth into one of these bad boys. And you must not forget to add the chilli. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Fans of this oyster cake love how moist it is on the inside, with generous servings of meat, prawn and oysters, of course.

caption A sight to behold with a taste to match. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Noodle lovers should try the fishball minced meat noodles from Pandan Gardens Fishball Noodles, which is also offering its fragrant laksa at the festival.

caption The fishballs are delightfully bouncy and tasty. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Other Singaporean hawkers taking part include Tuan Yuan Bak Kut Teh…

caption Yes, there are two bak kut teh stalls at the event – one representing each country. source Insert the image source

Rong Guang BBQ Seafood…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Che Shijia🍒 (@cheshijia) on Oct 15, 2014 at 6:15am PDT

caption Barbcued seafood is what Rong Guang is best known for. Their signature bbq stingray is paired with an exclusive sambal that all chilli-lovers must try. source Insert the image source

…and the now-world-famous Haig Road Putu Piring.

caption Haig Road Putu Piring was most recently given international attention on a Netflix documentary. source Berita Harian

And of course, Michelin-approved Hawker Chan’s soya sauce chicken.

caption Chan Hon Meng’s stall was a given one-star rating in the Singapore Michelin Guide. source The Straits Times

