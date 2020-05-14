Malaysia’s medical experts express ‘deep disappointment’ in Government’s decision to allow Hari Raya visiting

The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia warned that excessive relaxation of restrictions could “reverse hard-won victories achieved through the sacrifices of Rakyat and front-liners alike”. Facebook/KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA

A group representing leading medical experts in Malaysia has expressed “deep disappointment” in the Government’s decision to allow Hari Raya gatherings on the first day of the festive holiday.

In a statement dated May 12, the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (AMM) – which comprises 11 colleges and 15 chapters – said that the Prime Minister’s decision to allow small parties of not more than 20 people could undo the progress Malaysians have so far made in the battle against Covid-19.

“This could only undo all the good work to control the COVID-19 pandemic thus far in our country,” the AMM wrote.

“It has been proven that it only takes one infected person (especially asymptomatic or false-negative ones from the Covid-19 testing currently used) to spread the disease unknowingly to family members. We propose that face-to-face Hari Raya celebrations should be only with family members residing in the same house,” it said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that the Government would allow Hari Raya visiting on the first day of Aidilfitri, as long as visits were limited to close family members of not more than 20 people, New Straits Times reported.

Calling for a review of the policy, the AMM also reminded the Government of “the immense difficulties and massive resources needed to do contact tracing” in its statement.

It further warned that “continued vigilance is needed for the maintenance of green zones and containment of red zones”.

“New clusters are still appearing and non-adherence to precautions will escalate this.

“An excessive relaxation of [Conditional Moverment Restriction Order] restrictions will potentially reverse hard-won victories achieved through the sacrifices of Rakyat and front-liners alike. COVID-19 remains an active threat and Malaysians need to work together to maintain precautions to prevent its spread,” it said.

