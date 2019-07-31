Malaysia’s new king just picked BTS as his preferred K-pop group – and fans are ecstatic

The King’s favourite K-pop group wasn’t the only thing he revealed about his pop culture preferences. Twitter / TIME, Astro Awani

Malaysia’s new king may be 60 years old, but he’s definitely not outdated.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was officially crowned Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysia’s King) on Tuesday (July 30), has got K-pop fans all excited with a surprising revelation that he not only knows who BTS is, but would also choose them over fellow K-pop group Blackpink.

In a six-minute interview with Astro Awani published on Tuesday (July 30), the King was asked to play a game where he had to choose one of two options presented to him.

One question required him to choose between K-pop boy group BTS and K-pop girl group Blackpink, two of South Korea’s biggest and most popular groups at the moment.

After a few seconds of hesitation, the King answered “BTS” with a shy smile.

The scene alone sent BTS fans – also referred to collectively as “Army” – into a frenzy on Twitter, with many over the moon as they thanked the King for choosing BTS.

Agung malaysia choose bts💕💕💕💕💕 King👑👑 Love that question😘 Love the answer😘 pic.twitter.com/AGLdKRWbLP — Kimseokjin_sara (@Kimseokjin_sara) July 30, 2019

The fact that the king of Malaysia (our agong) even knows and choose BTS 🥺💜pic.twitter.com/yTQYvmbX3u — 𝓎𝒶𝓃𝒾 (@shiningjjk1) July 30, 2019

#AgongKita Agong Malaysia was asked between BTS and Blackpink, and he chose BTS! HE HAS TASTE! HAPPY CORONATION TO MY KING! DAULAT TUANKUUU🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/LyMWdPzC0G — pretty angel (@potassiumtaekoo) July 30, 2019

“It a win for Malaysian Army… me as well cause I’m Malaysian. I love our King,” one fan said.

It a win for MALAYSIAN ARMY..me as well cause I’m Malaysian 🇲🇾💜 I love our king — 이얀 or 타투 🤔 (@Nani991111) July 30, 2019

Yall this the King of Malaysia . Today is the election day and the interviewer asked him to choose between BTS and Blackpink and he said BTS with a proud smile . This is the best thing to witness everrr #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xV5zYozwH2 — ʀᴇᴇɴᴛᴀᴇ 💌 (@btstaetae95) July 30, 2019

One fan quickly took the opportunity to ask for BTS to make a stop in Malaysia during their next tour.

Dear @BTS_twt @BigHitEnt , our King chose BTS!!! I hope Malaysia also incl on your next destination for tour maybe? Our Kings face when He said “BTS” is cute tho💜 Congratulations to our new King and Queen💜#AgongKita#DaulatTuanku #BTSLoveMyself pic.twitter.com/NB3wUKXUJL — 석지니|Kim Seok Bba🐳 (@7crackheadsssss) July 30, 2019

Last year, Malaysia was left out of BTS’ “Love Yourself” world tour, which saw the seven-member group performing in Asian countries including Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

The King’s favourite K-pop group wasn’t the only thing he revealed about his pop culture preferences.

When asked to choose between Iron Man and Black Panther, he quickly chose Iron Man. He also chose Batman over Superman, Bruno Mars over Michael Jackson, and Tom Cruise over Brad Pitt.

In recent months, the Supreme Head of Malaysia has won over netizens by displaying simple acts of humility, such as queuing up to buy KFC and stopping his motorcade to help an accident victim.

