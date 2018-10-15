Malaysia’s PM Mahathir Mohamad unhappy with high-rise buildings and lack of pedestrians in Putrajaya

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s complaints about Putrajaya include the number of high rise buildings and the culture of residents driving instead of walking. Reuters

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is unhappy that Putrajaya – the country’s federal administrative capital – has not turned out as he had envisioned, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Among his complaints were the number of high-rise buildings and the fact that residents were driving instead of walking along the broad avenues.

Said Dr Mahathir: “I wanted to build a boulevard like the Champs-Élysées in Paris, with side roads and lots of shops… people would go to and fro walking and having coffee in cafes and all that.”

He was referring to Persiaran Perdana, a 3 kilometre road linking the Prime Minister’s Office and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. Dr Mahathir had previously said that Putrajaya’s design was generally based off the French capital.

He added: “But civil servants, they want to be exclusive. They didn’t want anyone there.”