Malaysia’s PM Mahathir Mohamad unhappy with high-rise buildings and lack of pedestrians in Putrajaya

Rachel Genevieve Chia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s complaints about Putrajaya include the number of high rise buildings and the culture of residents driving instead of walking.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is unhappy that Putrajaya – the country’s federal administrative capital – has not turned out as he had envisioned, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Among his complaints were the number of high-rise buildings and the fact that residents were driving instead of walking along the broad avenues.

Said Dr Mahathir: “I wanted to build a boulevard like the Champs-Élysées in Paris, with side roads and lots of shops… people would go to and fro walking and having coffee in cafes and all that.”

He was referring to Persiaran Perdana, a 3 kilometre road linking the Prime Minister’s Office and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre. Dr Mahathir had previously said that Putrajaya’s design was generally based off the French capital.

He added: “But civil servants, they want to be exclusive. They didn’t want anyone there.”

“I told them if you do that, then the whole town goes dead and it becomes dangerous.”
Dr Mahathir reportedly also complained about a high-rise building spoiling the view from his office – which WSJ identified as a tower at the other end of the boulevard housing the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development.
It was Dr Mahathir’s idea to create the country’s federal administrative capital in the 1990s, but a number of projects there were scrapped after his term ended in 2003, including a monorail, a suspension bridge and a Hard Rock Café franchise.