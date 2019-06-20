Malaysia’s richest CEO – the boss of Genting – says he’s taking a 20% pay cut

The billionaire’s announcement was met with cheers and applause from shareholders, although some said he should have taken a 50 per cent cut instead. The Straits Times

Malaysia’s seventh richest man just voluntarily took a pay cut.

Lim Kok Thay, the CEO of Genting Group and subsidiary Genting Malaysia Bhd, announced at an annual general meeting on on Wednesday (June 19) that his salary would be reduced by 20 per cent, Chinese paper Sin Chew Daily reported.

He did not specify if the pay cut was for both roles or one in particular.

A ranking of Malaysia best-paid CEOs of 2018 placed Lim’s combined annual remuneration at RM284.61 million (US$68.6 million).

Lim, 67, is the world’s 436th richest man, with a total wealth of US$4.4 billion (RM18.25 billion), according to Forbes.

Sin Chew’s report added that the billionaire’s announcement was met with cheers and applause from shareholders, although some said Lim should have taken a 50 per cent pay cut.

The move comes amid Genting’s efforts to reduce costs after the Government announced a 10 per cent increase in gaming taxes in November last year, The Edge reported.

Putrajaya also raised the annual casino licence fee and machine dealer’s licence fee by RM30 million and RM40,000 respectively.

Since the new rules took effect, Genting’s profits have fallen by 26 per cent in the latest financial quarter, The Star reported.

The report added that the company is still looking to review its expenditure and operating costs to make up for the tax hikes.

Nevertheless, even if Lim’s pay cut is applied across both his roles in Genting, he will likely hold on to the title of Malaysia’s highest-paid CEO.

In 2018, his RM284.61 million total remuneration was well over 3.5 times that of the CEO in second place: Sapura Energy boss Shahril Shamsuddin, who earned RM71.92 million.

