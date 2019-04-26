Malaysia’s vehicle permit is being implemented after 4-year delay, and Singapore drivers will need it to enter JB

Malaysia tried to roll out its VEP system as early as 2015 – including an trial run that saw over 12,000 vehicles registered in 2016 – but the project faced numerous delays due to technical issues. The Straits Times

From October 1, Singaporeans who want to drive into Malaysia via Johor will have to obtain a special permit first.

Malaysia’s ministry of transport announced on Thursday (April 25) that all foreign-registered vehicles must have a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) by the deadline, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the country, Bernama reported.

The Malaysian government tried to roll out its VEP system as early as 2015 – including a trial run that saw over 12,000 vehicles registered in 2016 – but the project faced numerous delays due to technical issues.

The Star previously quoted former transport minister Liow Tiong Lai as saying that the VEP would help Malaysia prevent foreign vehicles from being cloned and sold in the country.

Currently, to get a VEP, drivers must register online to secure an appointment for a special Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag to be installed on their vehicle at a designated spot in Johor Bahru.

The spots are: Gelang Patah Southbound R&R, Plaza Angsana Open Carpark, Pandan RnR, and Lima Kedai Toll Plaza.

Each VEP will be valid for five years, Bernama reported. Liow previously said that that VEP would cost drivers RM25 (S$8.20) to install.

Malaysia will also be rolling out a second phase of VEP RFID installations for vehicles entering Malaysia from Thailand. A planned third phase is for vehicles entering Malaysia from Brunei and Indonesia.

The transport ministry said the cut-off dates for VEP registration for these phases would be announced at a later date.

