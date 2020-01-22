20 male celebrities who look even better with long hair

caption These celebrities all look better with long hair. source C Flanigan, Steve Granitz, & Jeff Kravitz/ Getty

Some male celebrities look better when they grow out their hair.

Actors like Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, and Jason Momoa are just a few examples.

Musicians like Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Jaden Smith, and Ty Dolla $ign also look great with longer locks.

Just like some men look better with beards, others look even better with long hair.

Actors, musicians, and athletes have experimented with different hairstyles over the course of their careers, and some look their best when they chose to grow out their hair.

Keep reading to see which A-listers are even more handsome with longer locks.

Although Jake Gyllenhaal looks great no matter his hairstyle, he looks best with longer hair.

Gyllenhaal has kept his hair long in recent years and often pushes it behind his ears. But earlier in his career, the actor was known to sport short hair.

As Brad Pitt gets older, he has opted for longer hair, and we are here for it.

caption Brad Pitt. source Karwai Tang & George Pimentel / Getty

At the Golden Globes in 2020, the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” actor walked the red carpet with his longer do.

Most of us are still nostalgic for Harry Styles’ long hair.

caption Harry Styles. source C Flanigan & Karwai Tang / Getty

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer started his career with long hair. But, as he ventured out on his own, Styles cut his long locks and now has mostly short hair.

Christian Bale usually sports a beard, but it looks better when paired with long hair.

caption Christian Bale. source Tommaso Boddi & Anthony Harvey/ Getty

In 2003, Bale graced the red carpet with long hair for the world premiere of his movie, “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” Recently, however, he wears his hair shorter.

Jason Momoa is known for his signature long hair — and for good reason.

caption Jason Momoa. source Rob Kim & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Before his breakout role on “Game of Thrones,” Momoa had much shorter hair.

Dev Patel started his career with short hair, but he looks better today with a longer, wavier look.

caption Dev Patel. source Gregg DeGuire & Phillip Faraone/ Getty

In recent years, Patel has been sporting a scruffy style that he matches perfectly with facial hair.

Chris Hemsworth only has long hair when he plays Thor in the Marvel movies, but he should consider growing his hair out in real life.

caption Chris Hemsworth. source Andrew Toth/ Getty & Marvel

Hemsworth debuted his long hair when he started playing Thor in 2011, but the actor has kept his hair mostly short when he isn’t filming for the franchise.

When he was a younger heartthrob, Tom Cruise looked great with longer hair.

caption Tom Cruise. source Robert Scott/Fotos International & VCG/ Getty

Today, the actor opts for a shorter haircut.

Lately, Jared Leto has been embracing his longer hair, and we are thankful for it.

caption Jared Leto. source Daniele Venturelli & Steve Granitz/ Getty

For most of his career, Leto has had long hair, but every now and then, he has walked red carpets with a shorter style, like in 2016 at the British Fashion Awards.

When Austin Butler had longer locks, he looked even more striking.

caption Austin Butler. source Venturelli & Valerie Macon/ Getty

In 2016, the actor cut off his long hair, and in 2018, he made another dramatic hair transformation when he dyed it black.

David Beckham’s long hair framed the soccer player’s face perfectly.

caption David Beckham. source Miami Herald &Steve Finn/ Getty Images

Over the course of his career, Beckham had many hairstyles, including a faux hawk, a pompadour, and an undercut.

Although Jaden Smith is always fashion-forward, his long hair makes him look edgier.

In the beginning of his career, Smith’s long dreads were his signature look, but in 2017, his father, Will Smith, helped the young performer cut off his hair.

In 2011, Ashton Kutcher grew his hair out, and we loved the look.

caption Ashton Kutcher. source J. Merritt & Albert L. Ortega/ Getty

Since then, the actor has kept his hair relatively short or hidden under a baseball cap.

Tom Brady looked his best when he had long hair peeking out from his hat or helmet.

caption Tom Brady. source Maddie Meyer & Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/ Getty Images

From 2010 to 2011, Brady was known for his long hair on the football field. In 2012, he cut it all off and it’s remained relatively short ever since.

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan himself said he prefers his longer hair.

caption Sam Heughan. source Michael Kovac & Steve Granitz / Getty

When Heughan cut his long hair for the series, he told Esquire that he missed it. “I like [my grooming] slightly rugged, slightly loose,” he told the publication.

Taylor Kitsch from “Friday Night Lights” looks dramatically different with long, tousled hair.

caption Taylor Kitsch. source Gary Gershoff & Ethan Miller/ Getty

While on the series, Kitsch sported his long hair, and once the show ended, he cut it all off.

One Direction fans still reminisce about the days Zayn Malik would pull his long hair into a man bun.

caption Zayn Malik. source Pierre Suu & Valery Hache/ Getty

Zayn had his longest hair in 2014, but cut it all off in 2015. Since then, he has been a fan of the buzz cut.

Ty Dolla $ign looks best when he wears his dreads down.

caption Ty Dolla $ign. source Paul Archuleta/ Getty

Ty Dolla $ign has had long hair throughout his career, but sometimes he wears it under a hat or pulled back.

Although Oscar Isaac looks more dapper today, we were fans of the longer look.

caption Oscar Isaac. source Rebecca Sapp & Tristan Fewings/ Getty

In the early 2000s, Isaac was known for his long hair, but today, he has a more dignified look.

Avan Jogia rocked wavy hair for most of his career.

caption Avan Jogia. source Jon Kopaloff & Eugene Gologursky/ Getty

The “Victorious” actor now has tousled short hair.