10 occupations that are still dominated by men

Women have made incredible progress in joining the workforce, fighting for equal pay, and rising to the top of their fields. But some career paths have more progress left to make than others.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) 2017 databook on women in the labor force tracked the percentages of women in a variety of occupations. The data comes from the Current Population Survey (CPS) conducted by BLS and the US Census Bureau, and included 60,000 participants from all 50 states.

Here are 10 jobs where women are still underrepresented.

Software developers

In the US, 20% of software developers are women. Tech is still a notoriously sexist field: a recent study claims that “more than a third of tech industry employees have experienced or witnessed sexism.”

Farmers

caption Farming is a largely male-dominated field. source Jordan Fischer/Flickr

Only 24.8% of farmers in the US are women, and less than 10% of leadership positions in agriculture are filled by women.

Construction managers

Just 7.4% of construction managers in the US are women. Groups like Professional Women in Construction (PWC) seek to support and empower women in the industry with chapters in different cities.

Financial analysts

Financial analysts help companies make business decisions by analyzing financial data and making economic predictions. Women currently make up 36.9% of the field.

Aerospace engineers

Aerospace engineers are, quite literally, rocket scientists. They also design planes, satellites, and missiles. Only 7.8% of aerospace engineers in the US are women.

Clergy

In the US, 17.6% of clergy is female. Some religious sects don’t ordain women as clergy, which contributes to the disparity and is referred to by some as the “stained glass ceiling.”

Camera operators

Television, video, and motion picture camera operators and editors are predominantly male, with women making up 21.4% of the field. Rachel Morrison became the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography in 2018.

Architects

About half of architecture students are women, but they are underrepresented in the field itself, which is 26% female. The New York Times reports that many women in architecture face discrimination from male colleagues and are often not paid equally.

Pilots

caption Female aircraft pilots are a minority. source Shutterstock

5.2% of US aircraft pilots and flight engineers are female. Conde Nast Traveler reports that the difficulties of breaking into the field include the costs of flight training, gaps in women’s science and math education, and the difficult work-life balance.

Firefighters

Most firefighters in the US are male – 3.5% of them are women. Some firehouses in the US are still hiring female firefighters for the first time.