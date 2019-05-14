A sequel to ‘Maleficent’ is coming this October with Angelina Jolie — here’s the first trailer

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
Angelina Jolie is back as one of Disney's iconic villains.

Angelina Jolie is back as one of Disney's iconic villains.
Disney

  • Disney surprised fans with the first teaser trailer for its “Maleficent” sequel Monday night.
  • Angelina Jolie returns to reprise her role in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which takes place several years after the 2014 film.
  • According to Disney, the sequel will follow the horned fairy, Maleficent, and her relationship with Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) as she’s about to become queen.
  • Jolie shows off some fabulous new looks for the fairy in the teaser.
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will be in theaters Friday, October 18. Watch the teaser trailer below.
