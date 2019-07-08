Angelina Jolie is stunningly evil in a new trailer for the ‘Maleficent’ sequel coming this fall

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as Disney's most notorious villain.

caption
Angelina Jolie reprises her role as Disney’s most notorious villain.
source
Disney

  • Disney released a new trailer for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” Monday morning.
  • The sequel comes five years after the first movie based on Disney’s darkest villain.
  • Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the dark fairy Maleficent while Elle Fanning returns as her goddaughter, Princess Aurora, who she cast a spell on years ago.
  • In the sequel, Aurora has just been proposed to by Prince Phillip and Maleficent is not happy about it one bit.
  • According to the official synopsis, Maleficent and Aurora will be placed on opposing sides of a great war against fairies and man. Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the sequel.
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is in theaters Friday, October 18. Watch the new trailer below.