Malibu Beach Inn is a high-end hotel on a private stretch of sand known as Billionaire’s Beach — the location is impeccable, but some amenities aren’t as luxe as the price implies

Malibu Beach Inn is one of the few luxury hotels in Malibu and is situated directly on a private stretch of Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaire’s Beach, with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

The laid back but upscale hotel is positioned next to multi-million dollar celebrity homes and the iconic Malibu Pier, and oozes California coastal vibes. A recent renovation added custom furniture, a fresh color palette, and a new look for the Carbon Beach Club restaurant.

I stayed in a King Premier Ocean Front room which was comped for review, but typically runs $755 a night. The more accessible King Pier View room offers the same features but with a view of the Malibu Pier and starts closer to $545.

It’s not hard to see why Malibu is a world-famous coastline destination. Both locals and tourists flock to the bohemian beach town to surf the crystal blue waters and savor a taste of California dreaming.

It’s also a tight-knit community that has become a home for celebrities and the filming base for countless films and TV shows. As such, it’s become a poster child of sorts for upscale beach living. Yet, there is a surprising shortage of fitting hotels in this coveted stretch along Pacific Coast Highway and the surrounding area.

Malibu Beach Inn was one of the first, originally built in 1989 and underwent it’s first multi-million dollar renovation in 2007, making it the only luxury resort in Malibu at the time. Later in 2015, the hotel saw another transformation overhauling all guest rooms, public spaces and the on-site restaurant, Carbon Beach Club.

It now feels contemporary and refined, injected with a neutral color palette that reflects the earthy tones of the outdoors, complemented by custom-designed furniture, and natural materials to create an inviting, relaxed vibe.

I decided to visit Malibu Beach Inn on a girl’s getaway to experience this newest iteration. We stayed in a mid-tier King Premier Ocean Front room which typically costs $755 nightly. The pricey rate is certainly a nod to the posh clientele that frequent Malibu. Standard King Pier View rooms, however, are a bit more accessible at $545 with all the same amenities, just a different view.

With only 47 guest rooms, the hotel feels intimate and draws an older crowd and some families, all seeking a sophisticated quiet weekend staycation or well-appointed beachside break.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Malibu Beach Inn.

caption From the outside, Malibu Beach Inn could easily be mistaken for a luxury residence with an understated exterior. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

As I pulled up to the hotel’s valet driveway, I noticed the hotel entrance was quite underwhelming and resembled a full-service condominium building with neatly lined rows of fancy cars parked in the driveway.

I was surprised that there was no grand foyer or lobby entrance. The valet staff promptly welcomed me and my guest with a friendly smile, offered us each a bottle of water, and asked if we would like to have our bags delivered to the room.

caption The small check-in area was disconnected from the rest of the hotel. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

Check-in was located to the left of the hotel in a small stand-alone building, which I learned was also the hotel’s lobby and concierge desk. The check-in area had minimal seating, a jar full of homemade chocolate chip cookies, and a small magazine stand adorned with high-fashion magazines available for purchase. It struck me as a place to take care of needs, rather than to linger.

caption The small hotel check-in area. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

The cramped hotel entrance lacked much character and only included elevators and a set of stairs immediately to the right, and Carbon Beach Club, the seaside restaurant with a beautiful terrace just a few steps ahead.

Check-in was less than genial and instead, I was hastily asked for a credit card and photo ID. A staff member then walked us to our room to ensure the keys worked properly.

caption The open-air hotel corridors that faced busy PCH were at odds with what was hidden on the other side of the guest rooms. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

One side of the building housing rooms faced busy Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and the sound of traffic was audible. I was beginning to wonder what all the fuss was about at this hotel to warrant such rates, but as soon as I entered my King Premier Ocean Front room, it became clear.

The 350-square-foot room felt incredibly spacious and overlooked stunning Carbon Beach. I immediately felt relaxed and soothed by the sounds of smooth jazz playing from one of the two LCD televisions and tranquil views of the sparkling Pacific Ocean.

The guest room was rustic but chic with high wood-beamed ceilings, a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a living area with white oak furnishings that made me feel like I was nestled in a cozy beach house. Warm colors and wood details ran throughout the space giving the California coastal decor a homey vibe.

caption I loved the personalized details like the pillow with my initial on it. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

The hotel clearly pays close attention to little details. My bed was outfitted with a personalized bed pillow emblazoned with my initial, as well as decorative sea creature figurines, binoculars to spot marine mammals, and a luxe backgammon set to play by the fireplace.

I was delighted to find a well-stocked minibar with healthier than usual snack options like popcorn, Popchips, assorted nuts, and fine wine from the Central Coast including one of my personal favorites, a DAOU Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. The bar was also outfitted with appliances like a Nespresso coffee machine and Smeg kettle.

I also appreciated the carefully curated seaside-inspired book collection, which included “Beaches” by the famed photographer Gray Malin, and other visual page-turners like Pamela Fiori’s “In the Spirit of St. Barths.”

caption The double-sink bathroom with Toto washlet was definitely a highlight. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

The double-sink bathroom felt indulgent thanks to a walk-in shower and sleek Toto washlet, accompanied by an elaborate control panel. A pair of waffle weave robes hung on the bathroom door but were too thin for my liking.

I was, however, interested in the unique choice of amenities that included thoughtful beach essentials like chapstick, moist toilettes, and energy supplements in addition to Bamford hair and skincare products.

caption The private balcony offered lovely ocean views. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

I enjoyed the oceanfront balcony and found myself easing into the lounge chairs throughout the day to feel the warmth of the sun’s rays on my skin and listen to the meditative sounds of waves crashing in the background.

Back inside, the custom-made pillow-top king mattress was plush, comfortable, and conducive to a good night’s sleep. However, the humming sound of traffic coming from PCH made it a bit difficult. It’s worth noting that I am a light sleeper and my accompanying friend had no problem sleeping through the sound. If you’re like me, you’ll want to pack earplugs as there’s no changing the fact that the hotel faces PCH on one side.

caption A partial view of the King Premier Ocean Front room. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

The main difference between the King Premier Ocean Front room and the cheaper, standard King Pier room was the choice of full ocean view or postcard-like views of the iconic Malibu Pier.

My room starts at $755 per night while the entry-level option is $545. Having seen both rooms, the King Pier Room is a better value because you can still enjoy partial ocean views, and at a much lower rate. Even better, all rooms facing the Pier are approximately 40 square feet larger with a bigger balcony.

No matter your choice, all 47 guest rooms at Malibu Beach Inn face the ocean and offer full or partial views, a pillow-top king mattress, a queen sofa sleeper, Italian linens, and a fireplace, making this feel far from a standard hotel room.

Ultimately, what you’re really paying for is the incredible location, with direct access to one of the most exclusive beaches in SoCal and unparalleled views.

caption The spa suite was unimpressive. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

While Malibu Beach Inn is an idyllic beachfront hotel charging luxury prices, it’s not really a luxury hotel with all the fancy bells and whistles. In fact, hotel amenities are slim. Thankfully, there’s no resort fee.

What it does offer, however, is the fact that it’s the only hotel off of PCH with direct stair access to the beach. And not just any beach but Carbon Beach, often dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach,” aptly named for the business tycoons and high-profile celebrities that call it home.

Hotel guests can bathe in the sun in the designated private beach area with chair service available. The hotel also offers extravagant packages for outdoor enthusiasts like a private sailing experience through the Channel Islands, kayaking, paddle boarding, and whale watching. For VIP guests, the hotel can arrange a private terminal at LAX to bypass exhausting airport lines through a partnership with The Private Suite. Other hotel packages include add-ons to visit local and cultural venues like a Malibu Wine Safari Tour or tickets to the Getty Villa.

There is an on-site makeshift spa, which is really a converted oceanfront suite where services and treatments are offered by CURE Daily, a nearby salon and spa. It’s a minimal setting and truthfully, you’re better off booking an appointment elsewhere to indulge in the full spa experience.

Fitness fanatics can opt-in for complimentary yoga classes that take place in the morning on the beach or head across the street for full access to the Malibu Health Club, in lieu of a hotel gym.

caption A busy Sunday morning overlooking the Pacific Ocean from Carbon Beach Club. source Leila Najafi/Business Insider

Carbon Beach Club is the hotel’s only dining option. It’s a laid back beachfront restaurant serving excellent California-inspired, locally sourced food. The farm-to-table menu features a generous variety of seafood, meat, and vegetarian options to accommodate every type of diet (after all, this is LA). If you get the late-night munchies, you may order off a limited in-room dining menu that is available 24/7.

Since the city of Malibu does not permit self-parking, valet parking is provided 24/7 at a daily rate of $35 for overnight parking or $10 for the first 3 hours with validation for guests visiting the hotel and/or restaurant.

Malibu Beach Inn is conveniently located near some of LA’s perennial coastal favorites like the Malibu Pier, and popular brunch spot Malibu Farm.

A 5-minute walk south leads you to the legendary Japanese restaurant and lounge, Nobu, which is arguably one of LA’s most beautiful restaurants. The trendy hotspot is nearly impossible to get into without a reservation so book as early as a month in advance, or walk-in and expect to wait a while.

Celebrities and beautiful people frequent the neighboring Malibu Country Mart, an outdoor shopping mall with luxury retailers and casual cafes. Seafood lovers should not miss Broad Street Oyster Company tucked away in Malibu Village (directly across from Malibu Country Mart), best known for their lobster rolls and fresh California oysters.

For a day at the museum, visit the stunning Getty Villa just off PCH and gawk at the opulent Roman-inspired architecture. Then, unwind at the lively Rosenthal Wine Bar with a glass or two of Cabernet Sauvignon while enjoying ocean views ahead and live music on the weekends.

Malibu Beach Inn is currently ranked 3 out of 6 hotels in Malibu on Trip Advisor with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Booking.com reviews give it a rating of 9.2 out of 10.

Reviewers have consistently endorsed the hotel stating it has the “best view in Malibu” and “better than the view from any restaurant around!” Mentions about the restaurant indicated that “every dish was delicious.”

There were a few complaints about the noise coming from Pacific Coast Highway, and staff members that were rude.

Who stays here: Affluent locals and celebrities looking for an under the radar escape and discerning travelers who want to experience a serene beachfront holiday in Malibu.

We like: The location and close proximity to LA hot spots like Nobu, Malibu Farm, and Malibu Country Mart.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Sitting on the private balcony and admiring the ocean views, dinner at Carbon Beach Club, the chocolate chip cookies at check-in and of course, the Toto washlets.

We think you should know: If you’re sensitive to sound, you should know that you may hear some traffic echoing from PCH in your room.

We’d do this differently next time: Since the weather didn’t permit while I was visiting, I would have loved to spend some leisure time on the private beach which is one of the main attractions at the hotel.

With a prime location on an exclusive strip of Carbon Beach, Malibu Beach Inn offers an upscale hotel experience with exclusive access to one of Los Angeles’ best beaches.

While high prices indicate a luxury experience, don’t expect a world-class spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, or even a main bar to enhance your stay. Rather, the hotel does provide refuge for travelers that are craving a low-key getaway. If you can look past its location off the buzzing Pacific Coast Highway, a delightful haven awaits on the other side.