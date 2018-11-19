caption Berlin’s Postdamer Platz goes all out around the holidays. source Wikimedia Commons

When the last of the Thanksgiving turkey disappears and the dishes return to the shelves, people around the world will head to the mall to kick off the holiday shopping season.

For some malls, simple decorations like string lights and ornaments suffice. But for others, going over-the-top is the only way to get properly excited for the holidays.

If you’re looking for a bit of holiday cheer, these 20 malls around the world are sure to do the trick.

The Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is in Paris, France.

caption The Paris mall decorates their massive dome during the holidays. source kuhnmi/Flickr

Located in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann carries both French and international goods as well as VIP services like personal shoppers and limo reservations.

CentralWorld is in Bangkok, Thailand.

caption The mall boasts some of the most extravagant Christmas light decorations in Bangkok. source Central World/Facebook

CentralWorld is a shopping plaza and complex located in Bangkok, Thailand. The mall is the 11th largest in the world and includes a hotel and office tower.

Centro Andino Mall is in Bogota, Colombia.

caption It’s the most expensive mall in the country. source F Delventhal/Flickr

The Centro Andino Mall is located in Bogotá, Colombia and boasts high-end luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.

The Curve is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

caption The decorative mall is located in the heart of Mutiara Damansara. source Jennifer/Flickr

Located in Kuala Lumpur, The Curve features dozens of shops as well as activities like laser tag and an escape room.

Bangsar Shopping Center is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

caption The shopping center puts up Christmas decorations each year. source BSC/Facebook

Often simply called Bangsar, this shopping center in Kuala Lumpur offers everything from a gourmet supermarket to an indoor skating rink. Bangsar is well-known for their love for decorations, decking their halls for all Malaysian holidays and celebrations.

WAFI Shopping Mall is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

caption The complex includes a mall, hotel, restaurants, residences, and a nightclub. source WAFIMall/Facebook

WAFI is known in Dubai for being a home to luxury retailers. Egyptian pharaohs served as the main inspiration for the mall’s architecture, which utilizes stained glass, mosaics, and sculptures throughout.

The Yorkdale Mall is in Toronto, Canada.

caption Santa poses with visitors at the Yorkdale Mall. source Yorkdale Mall

At Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, holiday shoppers can get in the spirit with gingerbread-decorating workshops and pet-friendly visits to Santa.

The Paragon mall is in Singapore.

caption The mall caters to upscale shoppers. source Paragon/Facebook

Tourists receive a warm welcome at the Paragon shopping center. Along with foreign currency exchange and complimentary valet, the mall offers a special deal in which luxury travelers can get a free limousine ride to anywhere in Singapore.

South Coast Plaza Mall is in Costa Mesa, California.

caption The festive mall is the largest on the West Coast. source South Coast Plaza mall/Facebook

South Coast Plaza Mall in California prides themselves on their love for the arts. The shopping center regularly hosts award-winning music, dance, theatre, and art events.

Glattzentrum Shopping Center is in Wallisellen, Switzerland.

caption The mall is a short distance from Zurich, Switzerland. source Marcel E/Yelp

Located a 20-minute bus ride from the Swiss capital, the Glattzentrum offers tourists plenty of guides and advice on what to see, do, and eat during their stay in nearby Zurich.

Mall of America is in Bloomington, Minnesota.

caption It’s no surprise the biggest mall goes all out for the holidays. source Mall of America/Facebook

The Mall of America is the largest shopping mall by size located in Bloomington, Minnesota. From concerts to speakers, the mall often hosts entertainment events.

The IFC Mall is in Hong Kong.

caption Visitors can meet Santa at the IFC mall. source IFC Mall/Facebook

At 4.5 million square feet, the IFC Mall at Central Waterfront features one of the largest shopping centers in Hong Kong. It is also home to both Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Place.

Brasília Shopping is in Brasília, Brazil.

caption Brasília Shopping complex hosts Santa and his helpers around the holidays. source Brasilia Shopping/Facebook

Also known as Brasília’s Mall Monument, Brasília Shopping complex hosts retailers along with conferences, workshops, and music events.

The Walnut Room is insider Macy’s in Chicago, Illinois.

caption The department store restaurant boasts a giant Christmas tree each year. source Howard L/Yelp

Although not technically a shopping center on its own, The Walnut Room in Macy’s was the first restaurant ever opened in a department store.

Potsdamer Platz Arkaden Shopping Mall is in Berlin, Germany.

caption The mall even has a Christmastime market. source Andreas S/Yelp

The Potsdamer Platz is located in the center of Berlin near Potsdamer Tor, one of the city’s fourteen famous gates. The shopping center first rose to prominence in the mid-1880s as an important cargo and transportation hub.

The Saint Louis Galleria Mall is in Richmond Heights, Missouri.

caption The mall boasts impressive holiday decorations. source David Shane/Flickr

The Saint Louis Galleria Mall is located in Richmond Heights, Missouri, a short trip from St. Louis. The mall is currently hosting a “Meet Santa” event.

Utama Shopping Center is in Bandar Utama Damansara, Malaysia.

caption The mall is a destination spot in Malaysia. source Utama mall/Facebook

At six levels and over 5 million square feet of retail space, the Utama Shopping Center in is the world’s sixth largest shopping mall and the largest mall in Malaysia.

Elements Mall is in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

caption The mall is separated into five distinct zones, each decorated differently. source Elements Mall/facebook

The one million-square foot Elements Mall in Hong Kong divides itself into five distinct zones: metal, wood, water, fire, and earth.

Pavilion Mall is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

caption The mall boasts a collection of Mickey Mouse figurines during the holidays. source Pavillion Mall

With over 550 outlets to enjoy, the Pavilion Mall is also home to the iconic Pavilion Crystal Fountain. The fountain is decorated with the bloom of hibiscus hibiscus, the national flower of Malaysia, as well as a number of other important national symbols.

Express Avenue Mall is in Chennai, India.

caption The mall calls itself a “destination mall.” source Wikimedia Commons

Express Avenue Mall is located in Chennai, India and has four floors of retail space, a building for corporate offices and a hotel. It is also home to the largest gaming arcade in South India.

