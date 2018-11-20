More than 60 malls across America will be closed on Thanksgiving. Here’s the full list.

caption Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. source Facebook/Hamilton Place

Mall owner CBL Properties is closing all of its locations for Thanksgiving, the company announced in October.

It owns 66 malls around the country and operates 62.

CBL joins stores like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom, and Costco taking a stand against Black Friday creep.

CBL Properties is taking a stand against Black Friday creep.

For the third year in a row, the company, which operates 62 malls across the country, will close all of its locations for the entirety of Thanksgiving Day, according to a press release it issued in October.

“The support that we’ve received over the last two years from our customers and retailers has been overwhelming,” Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL Properties, said in a statement. “It is based on this feedback that we made the decision to close yet again this year.”

Retailers that have an exterior entrance in malls will be allowed to open early, however, even if the mall itself is closed until 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

The move is in response to “Black Friday creep,” which sees retailers opening earlier and earlier every year on Thanksgiving to capture crowds for “doorbuster” sales. Some retailers, like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom, and Costco, have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s the full list of CBL malls that will be closed: