More than 60 malls across America will be closed on Thanksgiving. Here’s the full list.

- Mall owner CBL Properties is closing all of its locations for Thanksgiving, the company announced in October.
- It owns 66 malls around the country and operates 62.
- CBL joins stores like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom, and Costco taking a stand against Black Friday creep.
CBL Properties is taking a stand against Black Friday creep.
For the third year in a row, the company, which operates 62 malls across the country, will close all of its locations for the entirety of Thanksgiving Day, according to a press release it issued in October.
“The support that we’ve received over the last two years from our customers and retailers has been overwhelming,” Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL Properties, said in a statement. “It is based on this feedback that we made the decision to close yet again this year.”
Retailers that have an exterior entrance in malls will be allowed to open early, however, even if the mall itself is closed until 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
The move is in response to “Black Friday creep,” which sees retailers opening earlier and earlier every year on Thanksgiving to capture crowds for “doorbuster” sales. Some retailers, like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom, and Costco, have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s the full list of CBL malls that will be closed:
- Parkway Place in Huntsville, Alabama
- Park Plaza in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro, California
- Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Arbor Place in Douglasville, Georgia
- CherryVale Mall in Rockford, Illinois
- Eastland Mall in Bloomington,Illinois
- Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, Illinois
- St Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Illinois
- Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute, Indiana
- Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas
- Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky
- Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky
- Ambassador Town Center in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, Louisiana
- Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland
- Laurel Park Place in Livonia, Michigan
- Meridian Mall in Okemos, Michigan
- Burnsville Center in Burnsville, Minnesota
- Southaven Towne Center in Southaven, Mississippi
- Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, Missouri
- Northpark Mall in Joplin, Missouri
- South County Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- West County Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Alamance Crossing in Burlington, North Carolina
- Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina
- Cary Towne Center in Cary, North Carolina
- Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Friendly Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina
- Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Dakota Square Mall in Minot, North Dakota
- Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, North Dakota
- EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania
- Stroud Mall in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
- Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg, Pennsylvania
- York Galleria in York, Pennsylvania
- Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, South Carolina
- WestGate Mall in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tennessee
- Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Northgate Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Old Hickory Mall in Jackson, Tennessee
- Shoppes at Eagle Point in Cookeville, Tennessee
- Mall del Norte in Laredo, Texas
- Parkdale Mall in Beaumont, Texas
- Pearland Town Center in Pearland, Texas
- Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas
- Richland Mall in Waco, Texas
- Sunrise Mall in Brownsville, Texas
- Layton Hills Mall in Layton, Utah
- Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
- Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, Virginia
- Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia
- Brookfield Square in Brookfield, Wisconsin
- East Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin
- West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin
- Frontier Mall in Cheyenne, Wyoming