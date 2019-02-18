Mamee-Double Decker to Move KL Office to Colony @ Mutiara Damansara

Move is part of a push for snacks company to attract and retain the best talent as it continues to grow aggressively.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 February 2019 – Mamee-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s largest snack company is moving its KL office to luxury coworking space and serviced office provider Colony. The move will see the company’s employees in KL take up office at the upcoming Colony @ Mutiara Damansara that opens in July 2019.

The new 19,000 square feet coworking space is Colony’s first foray into Selangor. Colony @ Mutiara Damansara is located at KYM Tower, a new Grade A, Green Building Index Gold Certified and MSC Status building located just 5 minutes walk from the Curve.

“We’re looking forward to moving into the best coworking space experience in Asia. We hope this sends a signal to everyone that we are committed about having a great working environment for our team in our pursuit for talent”, said Pierre Pang Deputy GM of Mamee Double-Decker.

Originally from Malacca, the 48 year old snack company has grown today to be a household name with brands such as Mister Potato, Mamee Monster and Mamee Chef. Its products are exported to over 100 countries around the world.





Colony’s CEO Timothy Tiah announced, “Having growing up with Mamee products myself, it’s truly a dream for us to be able to have Mamee in Colony. However we know that this journey is just the beginning. It’s our job to make sure we give everyone in Mamee a great experience, so that more established companies just like it will consider the Colony experience for its employees”.

Colony’s latest deal with Mamee-Double Decker marks its second largest deal that has been announced to date. Last year it announced that it closed a RM5.6 million anchor tenant deal for its second location, Colony @ Eco City. The company has been on an expansion path since it took investment from private equity fund Cornerstone Partners and is expected to have 5 locations in KL by June 2019.

About Mamee-Double Decker Sdn Bhd

MAMEE-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd was founded in 1971, and has since established itself as a household name for food and beverage serving over 50 products, including favourites such as MAMEE Monster snack, Mister Potato Chips, and MAMEE Chef. These products are exported to over 100 countries around the globe, and to keep up with the high demand, production has also reached across international borders as well.

MAMEE-Double Decker has set up manufacturing facilities in Myanmar and Indonesia in addition to our production location here in Malaysia. All facilities have been awarded ISO 9000s, HACCP and Halal certifications.

Dedication to the industry has led MAMEE-Double Decker to win the Frost & Sullivan Award for Best Home-Grown Packaged Food Company (2013 & 2014), and a Putra Brand Award under the Foodstuff Category (2014). Last but not least, MAMEE Chef has been rated in the Top Ten Instant Noodle category consistently by the Ramen Rater ( www.theramenrater.com )

About Colony