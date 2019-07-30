Brandon Clark, who is charged in the murder of 17-year-old Bianca Devins, pleads not guilty

source The Williams/Devins Family

Photos of the incident were posted to social media. The photos remained in circulation on various platforms days after the incident.

The suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old social media influencer pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, according to his attorney.

Brandon Clark, 21, was charged with a state count of second-degree murder related to the death of Bianca Devins, 17.

The crime made waves nationally, after photos of the gruesome murder were shared on Instagram with the captions like, “I’m sorry Bianca.” The photos were also shared on other social media sites like Discord and 4chan.

The District Attorney’s office offered a plea deal for Clark to plead guilty and serve 25 years to life, but he rejected the offer, CNN reported. He is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility until a second hearing takes place in mid-September, according to WSYR Syracuse.

The Utica Police Department allege in a statement earlier this month that Devins was killed in the early morning on Sunday, July 14.

Police believe the suspect distributed the images, which it said were “authentic and occurred at the time of the incident.”

Photos of the incident shared on social media prompted calls to police. The suspect also reportedly called the police on himself, “making incriminating statements with respect to the homicide,” police said.

When an officer arrived to the scene, he reported that Clark began to stab himself in the neck with the knife. The officer called for emergency medical care, and Clark survived the self-inflicted injuries.