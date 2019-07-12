The man who was told off by Meghan Markle’s security at Wimbledon says he was ‘much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer’

The man who was told off by Meghan Markle’s security team for trying to take her picture at Wimbledon said he didn’t even realize the royal was there.

Hasan Hasanov was told to give the duchess “privacy,” even though he was actually just taking a selfie with the court in the background to send to his wife.

The 58-year-old told The Sun that he had no interest in taking photos of Markle and the royal family, and that he was actually more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer.

Photos of Hasan Hasanov, 58, being told off by Markle’s security team for pointing his phone camera at the duchess went viral after the incident on July 4.

However, upon further inspection, you can see Hasanov was actually just taking a selfie, with the court in the background.

Hasanov told The Sun that he “had no idea what was going on until days later” when his photo emerged on the front page of the newspaper.

After Markle’s security guard told him to “please give them privacy,” Hasanov assumed he was referring to taking photos of the players with their shirts off.

“I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals – and, if I did, I’d ask first. I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action,” he said.

caption Roger Federer. source Ian Walton/Getty Images

“It seemed crazy to me because all I did was take a selfie to send to my wife. I was in the best seat I’d ever had in 15 years of queuing up for Wimbledon and wanted to show off because she didn’t get out of bed to join me.”

He added: “I know lots of people would like to get pictures of Meghan and I know people get cross when she gets upset because she’s a public figure.

“I won’t be getting cross about this because – to be honest – I had no idea what was going on until days later. And I’ll stay a fan of the royals.”

Hasanov wasn’t the only unassuming spectator to be approached by the royal’s security team.

“Sally Jones, 64, a media consultant sitting in the same row as the royal visitor, said that a man had tapped her on the shoulder and asked her not to use her phone to photograph the duchess, even though Ms Jones said she had been zooming in on Serena Williams,” The Times reports.

The duchess was there to support Serena Williams on court one, although there were rumors she wasn’t admitted to the royal box for breaking the strict dress code.

An official involved with organizing the event told The Times that Markle’s visit was “a nightmare.”

However, a representative for the All England Club disputed the claims, previously telling INSIDER that her visit was a “privilege.”

“Any suggestion that The Duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend The Championships,” the spokesperson said.