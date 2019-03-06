A Reddit thread is going viral after a man accused a woman of ‘catfishing’ for covering her acne with makeup on a date

caption A woman was accused of “catfishing” because she was wearing makeup. source Getty/PeopleImages

A young woman told the story of how the guy she was dating broke up with her after seeing her without makeup on.

After seven dates, the man accused her of “catfishing” him for covering her acne with makeup.

She shared her experience on Reddit and the post swiftly went viral.

A woman has gone viral for sharing the story of how a man she was dating accused her of catfishing him for covering her acne with makeup.

(The term “catfishing” is generally defined as using fake pictures online to lure someone into a relationship.)

The 20-year-old woman posted her experience on the Reddit AITA (Am I The A——) forum, and swiftly received nearly 2,000 comments.

For context, she shared photos both of what her skin looked like with makeup and without.

The young woman explained that she’d been on about six dates with the guy, who is also 20, when they decided to go backpacking with some mutual friends, meaning he saw her without makeup on for the first time.

“At first, he didn’t say anything, just looked at me a bit weird,” she said. “When we were alone, he just told me that he didn’t know I had acne like that. After that, he’s been acting distant the whole trip.

“When we got home that night, he said that it would be for the best to stop seeing each other because he doesn’t like me anymore. As the very last thing he said that I shouldn’t lead people on like that.”

The woman added that although she believes she dodged a bullet, it still “haunts me that he thinks I’m catfishing people.”

“I wear makeup because I’m not the biggest fan of my acne and because it makes me feel a bit more confident.”

Read more: This woman ended up in a relationship with the model whose photos were used to catfish her

She also said that she doesn’t believe there’s a “dramatic difference” between her appearance when she wears makeup and when she doesn’t, and “that’s the only thing I do on my face makeup-wise, so I don’t look like a completely different person when I’m makeup-less.”

The woman added that she’d later found out that her date “apparently broke up with his ex because she cut her hair short.”

The story appears to have shocked the majority of people who read it, most of whom were outraged by the guy’s behaviour.

“Potential boyfriend sounds like a really shallow guy to break up over something like that,” one person wrote.

“If you get with someone and expect them to never have a blemish or some pimples, you have unrealistic expectations and are asking to be let down forever,” added another.

“The boyfriend is too naive and immature if he can’t handle acne,” agreed another.