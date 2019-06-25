A man allegedly shot a 10-month-old baby after the child’s mother rejected his advances

caption 10-month-old Fayth Percy with her mother, Deziree Menagh (left). Marcos Antonio Echartea (right). source Fresno Police Department

A 23-year-old man allegedly shot a 10-month-old baby after the girl’s mother rejected his advances.

The baby, Fayth Percy, is in critical, but stable, condition, according to police.

Marcos Antonio Echartea has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

A family gathering in California turned deadly over the weekend after a man allegedly shot a 10-month-old baby after the girl’s mother rejected his advances, according to police.

That man, 23-year-old Marcos Antonio Echartea, repeatedly tried to make moves on 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said during a news conference on Sunday. Echartea allegedly tried to grab Menagh’s hand, at which point she pulled away and told friends and family. Later, Echartea tried to force Menagh to sit on his lap. Dyer said the two first met the week prior.

Following those encounters, Menagh opted to leave the party with her daughter, Fayth Percy, and a male friend. At that point, it was around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dyer said. While Menagh and the friend started to drive away with Percy, the driver made a U-turn and parked around a block away from the gathering.

That’s when the driver and Menagh noticed Echartea hurriedly approaching the car. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds into the driver’s side window, which was closed. One bullet struck Fayth, who was being held by her mother in the passenger’s seat.

Menagh’s friend immediately called 911 and the baby was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, Dyer said. Upon arrival, the 10-month-old underwent an emergency surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.

“It’s very apparent that Marcos Echartea has no regard for human life, even a baby,” Dyer said during the news conference. “We have every reason to believe Marcos Echartea knew that baby Fayth was in the vehicle when he fired three rounds into that vehicle earlier this morning.”

Echartea was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Sunday and has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Echartea is also the suspect for a May shooting that involved multiple rounds being fired at the home of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. A one-year-old who was inside the home was almost struck by the bullets, Dyer said.

For that incident, he has been charged with multiple felony counts, including shooting into an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

“I know the parents are broken, they are hurting,” Dyer said. “We held hands at the hospital and prayed over the baby, and we’re asking that everyone in this community come together and pray for baby Fayth for a complete recovery.”