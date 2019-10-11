Counter-terror investigation launched after mass stabbing at shopping center in the British city of Manchester

A man in his 40s has been arrested after several people were injured in a mass stabbing in a shopping center in Manchester.

According to local reports, at least four people have been injured.

Counter-terror police are leading the investigation into the stabbings, Greater Manchester Police said, but officers are retaining an open mind as to the motive.

The man was arrested “on suspicion of serious assault,” said Greater Manchester Police in a statement.

An emergency services spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News that four people had been injured.

Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in #Manchester city centre. pic.twitter.com/HCiyKaIBV3 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 11, 2019

The incident occurred at the Arndale Center, a busy shopping centre in central Manchester. A picture on social media appeared to show a victim being treated in a Starbucks outlet in the centre.

The shopping center has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23,told the BBC: “A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

“Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores.”

