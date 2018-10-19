A 22-year-old man was arrested at a Maryland airport after trying to board a plane with a gun in his luggage. He blamed his mom claiming she packed his bag.

A young man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday after trying to bring a collapsible rifle on an airplane, according to multiple reports.

A young man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Wednesday after trying to bring a collapsible rifle on an airplane, according to multiple reports.

WDVM TV, a Virginia and Maryland news outlet, reported that 22-year-old Ryan Moore of Hagerstown, Maryland was stopped by Transportation Security Authority agents at BWI Airport after his luggage passed through the x-ray machine.

According to the Baltimore Sun, TSA agents found a .40 caliber rifle in Moore’s bag and the gun was not loaded. Moore said he did not know the gun was in his luggage.

“The man claimed he did not know that he was carrying a rifle because he said his mother packed his bag,” the TSA said in a statement to Business Insider.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, the TSA said they, “contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.”

WDVM reported that Moore has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm, violating airport security procedure and having a weapon in the airport. According to the Baltimore Sun, outside of any criminal charges, travelers who bring guns through airport security checkpoints can face TSA fines of up to $13,000.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a hearing is set for Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County District Court.

Travel and Leisure reported that last year the TSA found or confiscated a record-breaking 3,957 firearms in carry-on luggage at various security checkpoints throughout the nation.