A man came up with a fun, contactless way of finding out whether delivery drivers coming to his door think Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’ fed her husband to the cats

caption Carole Baskin. source Netflix

A Twitter user has come up with an inventive way of asking his delivery drivers whether they think Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” murdered her husband.

The conspiracy theory is that Baskin, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary, fed her husband Don Lewis’ body to the big cats in her sanctuary.

Tim Scott shared his inventive way of asking people delivering packages what they thought by getting them to place parcels under “Yes” or “No” signs.

In a sign above, he asked: “Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?”

It’s safe to say several of Scott’s delivery drivers subscribe to the theory, as in the photo he shared on Twitter, three parcels are shown placed carefully in the “Yes” pile.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After binge-watching “Tiger King,” it’s only natural to want to ask everyone you know whether they think Carole Baskin really murdered her husband and fed him to lions and tigers.

Now, clothing company founder Tim Scott has developed a contactless way to ask your delivery drivers what they believe.

Since the Netflix show aired, a conspiracy theory has spread like wildfire suggesting Basin killed her husband, Don Lewis, then fed his body to the big cats in her sanctuary.

Lewis went missing in 1997, supposedly handing over control of Big Cat Rescue to his wife shortly before, despite also having a restraining order against her. He seemed to completely vanish into thin air, after his van was found at an airport. Police have never found any conclusive evidence that he is dead or alive.

Social distancing unfortunately means we are coming into contact with fewer people than ever to ask what they thought of the whole thing. Luckily, Scott came up with an inventive solution.

“Getting to know our delivery guys,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his front door.

He requested parcels be placed under the “Yes” or “No” signs which sit below the question: “Did Carol Baskin kill her husband?”

Sure enough, the photo shows three parcels in the “Yes” pile.

The post has been liked over 400,000 times, and many “Tiger King” fans replied with memes. One photo of Tony the Tiger is captioned “Carole’s husband tasted GRRREAT!”

Scott then repurposed the photo to turn it into a new meme itself with questions like “Should you wash your hands?”

Read more:

The best memes and celebrity reactions to Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ the hit documentary you really should be watching

The ‘Tiger King’ director said despite calling herself a big-cat rescuer, it felt like Carole Baskin ‘just wanted to live with a bunch of big cats’

‘Tiger King’ fans are making TikToks inspired by the bizarre documentary and its controversial cast

Jared Leto dressed up as Joe Exotic for his ‘Tiger King’ viewing party on Twitter

People think Miley Cyrus looks like Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ because she has a mullet, and she agrees