A man purchased $540 worth of cookies to help get Girl Scouts ‘out of this cold’

caption The scouts! source Kayla Dillard/Facebook

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, folks.

Recently, one troop in South Carolina was met with a random act of kindness.

A man who had no relation to the troop initially bought $40 worth of cookies, but when he saw one scout shiver he decided to just buy out everything they had.

The man gave no explanation. “He said he wanted to get us out of the cold weather,” Kayla Dillard, who was there at the time told INSIDER.

The heartwarming tale of generosity and refined sugar has gone viral.

In case you missed it, we are in the thick of Girl Scout cookie season.

While selling cookies one brisk night in Greenville, South Carolina, one troop was shocked when a man bought $540 worth of the treats from them in a genuinely random act of kindness.

Kayla Dillard, a parent who was with the scouts at the time, told INSIDER that a man who had no relation to the troop made the very large purchase because he was concerned about the cold weather.

“The guy came out, purchased 7 boxes of cookies, gave the girls $40, and told them to keep the change,” she explained.

Then the man unexpectedly came back and made a second, larger purchase, she said.

“He drove his car back up to the booth, got out, and told us to pack up all of the cookies, and that he was taking them all because he saw the scouts shiver, ” Dillard said. “He said he wanted to get us out of the cold.”

Stunned and touched, Dillard shared the experience on Facebook, where it went viral.

In the comments section on the Facebook post, people were particularly touched.

“What a beautiful soul. We need more souls like him,” one person wrote. “He’s going to be everyone’s favorite co-worker too for bringing in extra boxes!! What a sweet gesture,” someone else commented. “These little girls will never forget this mans example of kindness,” a third person added.

“The girls were completely shocked,” Dillard said. She said that the man, who she described on Facebook as an “amazing soul” was a total stranger.

Read more: Why some of the most popular Girl Scout cookies go by different names across the US

All things considered, it’s been a good season for the troop, Dillard said. They’d initially set out to sell 3,200 boxes of cookies and, at the time of publication, they’ve exceeded that goal, selling about 5,000 boxes.

That’s quite a lot of Samoas.