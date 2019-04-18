Man carrying two canisters of gasoline and lighters was arrested at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral

A man carrying two canisters of gasoline and lighters was arrested on Wednesday night at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

The official Twitter of the New York City Police Department said that a man walked into the Fifth Avenue cathedral at around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday night. He was subsequently taken into custody by the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau “without incident.”

The incident comes just days after a massive fire broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which authorities have said may be linked to recent restoration work on the centuries-old building.

Around 7:55pm, a man walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan with gas cans and lighter fluid, and was subsequently apprehended by @NYPDCT without incident. We thank our partners for their help, and remember – if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/qEbmklnqzQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 18, 2019

NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said at a press conference after the incident that the individual had pulled up in a minivan on Fifth Avenue and walked around before attempting to enter the cathedral with two gasoline canisters, lighter fluid, and two butane lighters.

“It’s hard to say what his intentions were, but I think the totality of circumstances of an individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters is something that we would have great concern over,” Miller said, according to NBC New York.

A security guard at the entrance of the cathedral stopped the man from going further inside the building and reported the suspicious activity to counter terrorism officers posted outside, Miller said.

When questioned by the officers on why he was carrying the items, the man gave “inconsistent and evasive” answers, according to Miller.

“His basic story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue [and] that his car had run out of gas,” Miller said. Authorities inspected his car and confirmed that it was not out of gas.

NBC New York reported that law enforcement sources identified the suspect as a 37-year-old man from New Jersey.

