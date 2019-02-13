A man in Kentucky caught a 20-pound ‘goldfish’ in a pond using a biscuit for bait

caption A Kentucky man caught this rare 20-pound koi in a private pond. source Facebook/Cassie Anderson

Hunter Anderson caught a 20-pound fish that resembles either an overgrown goldfish or a koi while fishing on a private pond in Kentucky over the weekend.

While Anderson told USA Today that he thought his catch was a goldfish, an expert said the fish is more likely a butterfly koi.

Anderson took a picture with the rare catch before releasing it back into the pond.

A Kentucky man made a rare catch while fishing over the weekend.

Hunter Anderson told WKYT that he and his girlfriend were driving back from Frankfort when they decided to stop at a private pond in Boyle County.

Lacking the typical bait, the 20-year-old decided to tempt fish in the pond with a leftover biscuit from breakfast.

Soon, Anderson was reeling in one of the strongest fish in his life.

“It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought,” he told the Courier-Journal.

But Anderson eventually won the battle, reeling in what he estimated to the newspaper was a 20-pound, 30-inch-long goldfish.

“There’s no faking that kind of fish,” Anderson told WKYT. “It was crazy.”

While Anderson thought it was an overgrown goldfish, Kevin Kelly, a spokesman for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told USA Today that the fish looks like it’s a butterfly koi, judging by the “barbel near its mouth.”

After posing for a few quick pictures, Anderson released the fish back into the wild.

But he’s been catching likes ever since then. Anderson’s sister, Cassie, posted a photo of the fish to Facebook, where it’s been going viral.

“What you are witnessing is NOT national geographic! It is not a stolen image or edited photo!” Cassie wrote in the post. “This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be…. that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!!”