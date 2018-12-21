A 21-year-old man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl he met on Tinder

caption Travis McAdams. source Dearborn County Sheriff Department

A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting and molesting an 11-year-old girl who he reportedly met on Tinder.

Police say the man, Travis McAdams, believed the girl to be 16, as that was what her age was listed as on the app.

The two met in late 2017 or early 2018 at a movie theater when he raped her, authorities say.

According to police, the 11-year-old continued to communicate with and see McAdams because she feared him.

He is currently being held in jail on $200,000 cash bond and $500,000 surety bond and has been charged with felony rape and child molesting.

A 21-year-old man from Greendale, Indiana, has been charged with raping and molesting an 11-year-old girl who he met on Tinder, CBS-affiliated WTOL reports.

Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens told the outlet that Travis McAdams, 21, first met the girl on Tinder. According to Deddens, McAdams believed that the girl was 16 – the age of consent in Indiana – because she listed her age as such on the dating app, per WTOL.

After talking on the platform and on Snapchat, McAdams and the girl met in person at the Greendale Cinema in December 2017 or January 2018, per the Probable Cause Affidavit reviewed by WTOL.

While at the movie theater, the 11-year-old girl went to the restroom. She told detectives that when she exited the bathroom, McAdams wrapped his arm around her neck, covered her mouth, and brought her to the back of the building and raped her, WTOL reports.

Greendale Police Detective Sergeant Kendle Davis said that the girl and McAdams, who police said was at this point was aware that the girl was truly 11, continued to see each other after this.

“She advised me that she was scared of McAdams and that’s why she continued to see him a couple of other occasions after this because she was afraid of what he might do to her,” Davis told WTOL.

In March, the girl’s mother became aware of the alleged rape and reported it to police, according to WTOL. Per the affidavit reviewed by the outlet, the mother wanted to report it sooner, but McAdams apparently attempted to dissuade her from doing so. McAdams’ arrest was further delayed because of the time it took to obtain search warrants, authorities told WTOL.

He is currently being held in the Dearborn County jail on $200,000 cash bond and $500,000 surety bond and has been charged with felony rape and child molestation, per WTOL. Each charge could lead to potential sentencing of three to 16 years in jail.

Since his arrest, more people have come forward with accusations against McAdams, per WTOL. A trial date has not been set.

Lynn Deddens and a representative for Tinder did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

