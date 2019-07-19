A flight was delayed when a man tried climbing onto the airplane’s wing to hitch a free ride

source Jaafar Jaafar/YouTube

Video shows a man climbing the wing of an Azman Air 737 in Lagos, Nigeria, allegedly to try and hitch a ride.

The man also reportedly tried to store his hand luggage in one of the plane’s engines.

The flight was delayed and the man was arrested.

A flight taking off from Lagos, Nigeria, was delayed on Friday after passengers on the flight noticed a man climbing onto the wing as it was taxiing towards the runway.

According to the blog One Mile at a Time, the Azman Air flight to Port Harcourt, Nigeria was holding just short of the runway when a man, who had illegally snuck onto the tarmac, jumped onto the Boeing 737’s wing. He also had carry-on luggage which he stored in one of the plane’s engines.

Passengers alerted flight attendants, who in turn warned the pilots. The plane was forced to shut down its engines to avoid injuring the stowaway.

Video posted to YouTube shows the man climing onto the wing:

According to One Mile at a Time, the man was arrested and the flight resumed.

Lagos Airport has had a number of security issues in the past, including thefts from aircraft cargo holds while the airplanes were in use.