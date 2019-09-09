A man was charged with criminal mischief after damaging Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’ statue with a banjo

A man damaged Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” statue Saturday by repeatedly hitting it with a banjo, police told NBC New York. The attack left marks around one of the bull’s horns.

Dallas resident Kevin Varlack was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

The statue was installed by artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and symbolizes healthy financial markets.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

A man damaged the famous “Charging Bull” statue on Wall Street Saturday by repeatedly hitting it with a banjo, police told NBC New York.

Kevin Varlack – a 42-year-old Dallas, Texas resident – was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Witnesses said he struck the statue several times just after noon Saturday, and photos show marks around one of the bulls horns.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

The statue symbolizes healthy financial markets and was installed by artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989.

Wall Street’s newer “Fearless Girl” statue originally faced the bull when it was installed in March 2017, but has since been relocated to the street across fro the New York Stock Exchange.

The episode isn’t the first time the statue has been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bull in 2008 and 2017.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

A Chelsea goalkeeper has traded in her gloves for a job at Goldman Sachs

A new study shows 40% of foreign investment is ‘phantom capital’ being used to avoid taxes

Records tie Silicon Valley venture capitalist who backed PayPal to one of Jeffrey Epstein’s foundations